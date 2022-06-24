Cobra Kai: The Biggest And Most Intense Fight Scenes So Far

I’m going to be honest right now - I am the most discombobulated person out there. When I was born, I swear, I was gifted with the best immune system, but somehow, I always find a way to stub my toe or slam into a wall without even realizing it - and I think that’s what draws me to shows such as Cobra Kai , because even though I can’t do martial arts without breaking my neck, I can enjoy other people doing it.

Throughout the four seasons of Cobra Kai - with a fifth season arriving in September 2022 - I have watched some badass fight scenes, from some of the biggest to some of the most intense that had me squealing and turning away from my TV screen. If you’re a fan of Cobra Kai, here are nine of the biggest and most intense fight scenes in the popular Netflix series, one’s I could re-watch over and over.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Johnny Vs The Bullies (Season 1, “Ace Degenerate”)

This, to me, has always been one of the best fights of the show. While it’s not the most intense fight, it’s certainly one of the biggest and a huge shift in Johnny’s (William Zabka) character. In the premiere of Cobra Kai, “Ace Degenerate,” Johnny is able to save Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) from a bunch of bullies who were chasing him - which later inspires Miguel to take up karate in the first place.

It’s a huge change for Johnny - who acted as the bully in the original Karate Kid series but was now the protector - and it also draws parallels between him and Mr. Miyagi from the first film, when he protected Daniel ( played by Ralph Macchio ) from Johnny. Such a great fight - and an awesome one to start out this list.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The School Hallway Fight (Season 2, “No Mercy”)

This fight in Cobra Kai Season 2 had no business going as hard as it did but I still can’t get it out of my head.

In the Season 2 episode, “No Mercy,” the students of Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do face off against each other in the school hallway when Tory (Peyton List) first calls out Sam (Mary Mouser) for kissing Miguel at a party, which in turn leads to an all-out brawl - and a moment that ends with Robbie (Tanner Buchanan) kicking Miguel off of a balcony, leaving him paralyzed.

The moment this happened, I felt like I was about to throw up, because it was intense. I hadn’t expected this from the show before, but that was the moment when I knew Cobra Kai switched from just a simple martial arts series to a serious drama with high stakes, because this was not okay and so intense.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Daniel Vs. Johnny At Miyagi-Do (Season 4, “Match Point”)

This made me remember when they were teenagers. In the Season 4 episode of Cobra Kai, “Match Point,” Daniel and Johnny can’t come to terms with their conflicting teaching styles, so they end up fighting in the backyard of their dojo to decide who’s style wins.

The fight is reminiscent of some great martial arts movies, and calls back to their battles in the original Karate Kid series, but ends in a draw - which just basically means neither get to teach. However, that doesn't last for long, as they do end up reconciling later in the season.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sam Vs. Tory (Season 4, “The Rise”)

The Cobra Kai cast is so talented, and that includes Peyton List, but man, the moment I met Tory’s character on this show, I knew there was going to be drama, and her storyline against Sam is one of the best - because it reminds me of some of the best teen dramas out there mixed with kick-ass moves.

In Cobra Kai, there have been plenty of championship matches, but this is one of my favorites of Season 4, in the finale, “The Rise.” It culminates their rivalry, showing just how much the two of them have grown as competitors - ultimately, Tory ends up winning - but spots Terry (Thomas Ian Griffith) bribing the referee after the match, signaling that this wasn’t a fair fight.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Mall Fight (Season 2, “All In”)

There have been many confrontations between Cobra Kai (later Eagle Fang) and Miyagi-Do prior to their merging in Season 4 of Cobra Kai, and the mall fight in the Season 2 episode, “All In,” is one of the best. When Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo) is confronted by Hawk, otherwise known as Eli (Jacob Bertrand), at the mall about a bad review Demetri left Cobra Kai, this turns into a big fight, with Demetri running away and getting cornered in the food court.

It’s made even better, though, when both Sam and Robby come to help Demetri, defeating Hawk and his other comrades from the dojo, further pushing this rivalry that the two studios have, and taking them down without a sweat.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Kreese Vs. Daniel (Season 3, “December 19”)

Now this was a scene that almost reminded me of all those Bruce Lee movies I used to love watching as a kid - just two badass karate masters fighting each other. In the Season 3 finale, “December 19” of Cobra Kai, after Johnny went to Cobra Kai to confront Kreese (Martin Kove), Daniel shows up just in the knick of time to save Johnny from getting choked out by Kreese.

In this fight, he uses a technique he learned from Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) (which we’ll talk about later on) in order to get the upper hand on Kreese, ending this fight before it even really starts - but not before breaking through a glass window.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Golf N. Stuff Matchup (Season 3, “Miyagi-Do”)

Another matchup between Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do that made me turn my head away from my screen. Yup, I love realistic movies about zombies that feature gore and blood, but seeing someone get their arm broken? I can’t do it.

In the Season 3 episode, “Miyagi-Do,” a student at Golf N’ Stuff, who goes to Miyagi-Do, is attacked by the students of Cobra Kai, so the students of Miyagi-Do come to the amusement park to face off against them. However, this fight ends with most of the Miyagi-Do students getting beaten - and Demetri getting his arm broken by Hawk, his former best friend, completely ending their friendship for the time being.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Daniel Vs. Chozen (Season 3, “Miyagi-Do”)

Another fight from the Season 3 episode “Miyagi-Do” that I really like is the Daniel vs Chozen fight. Chozen, who was Daniel’s rival in The Karate Kid Part II, shows up as a guest star in Season 3 when Daniel travels to Tokyo for funds for his car dealership, and after some sparring sessions, the pair reconcile.

But even so, during these fights, we get to see these two ultimate masters go at it - and in the end, we get to see Chozen teach Daniel that sick pressure point technique that he used on Kreese later down the line. Such a sick scene.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Miyagi-Do And Eagle Fang Vs Cobra Kai (Season 3, “December 19”)

Last but not least, we have another big fight from the Season 3 episode, “December 19,” where this time, Eagle Fang (the new Johnny version of Cobra Kai) and Miyagi-Do have finally made up and come to terms with needing to work together in order to defeat Kreese’s Cobra Kai. But this meeting - in Daniel’s house - is interrupted when Cobra Kai students literally kick down the door to fight them.

Did anyone else feel, like, incredibly bad for the LaRusso’s during this moment? Their poor house is just getting destroyed by these kids and it’s all over some karate territory. Goodness gracious. Either way, watching all of the Eagle Fang and Miyagi-Do students work together to take out the Cobra Kai students is a moment I won’t so easily forget, and is one of the best fights of the series.