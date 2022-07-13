A Key Black Panther Actor Has Confirmed They're Not In Wakanda Forever

One year after he made a splash as Chris Washington in the Jordan Peele-written and directed Get Out, Daniel Kaluuya appeared in Black Panther, the eighteenth Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, as W’Kabi, a trusted confidant to Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa. We’ll be heading back to Wakanda later this year in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and while it’d originally been reported that Kaluuya would reprise his role, the actor has confirmed he won’t appear in the sequel.

Daniel Kaluuya is currently making the press rounds for Nope, his latest collaboration with Jordan Peele that sees him starring alongside Keke Palmer and Steve Yeun, among others. While chatting with Rotten Tomatoes’ Jacqueline Coley about this 2022 movie release, Kaluuya revealed that he was unable to return for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever due to scheduling conflicts with Nope. So while the upcoming Marvel movie is bringing back a lot of familiar faces, W’Kabi won’t be one of them.

