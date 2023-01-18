After Black Panther 2 Cameo, Julia Louis-Dreyfrus Had A Big Request For Thunderbolts

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing and expanding, and Phase Four was no exception, thanks to exciting projects on the small and silver screens. During this time we got a few small appearances by Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine, including most recently Black Panther: Wakanda Forever . And after that latest cameo, the Emmy-winning actress had a big request for the Thunderbolts movie.

One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Thunderbolts , which is a crossover movie featuring a number of the shared universe’s antagonists. This should be a real starring role for Julia Louis-Dreyfus, with her character presumably helping to lead the titular team. And the Veep icon shared with Variety a pitch that she submitted to the powers that be at Marvel. Namely, that she wanted to get into the action of that next blockbuster. As she put it,

I actually pitched it. I told them I really, really want to fight. We’ll see if that happens. I haven’t seen the script yet.

I mean, can you blame her? The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for its thrilling action sequences, both on the silver and small screens. Each member of the Thunderbolts has a unique set of abilities, which should make these scenes all the more exciting. And as such, Julia Louis-Dreyfus doesn’t want to miss out on the fun. Let the lady kick some butt, Mr. Feige!

Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ comments about Thunderbolts reveal she wants in on the action, but also proves just how early in the development process it’s still in. The Seinfeld actress still hasn’t gotten a script, despite it already having a release date for 2024. Let’s just hope that Marvel Studios picks up the pace, and lets Louis-Dreyfus scratch that action itch that she’s got.

It looks like Thunderbolts will be the MCU answer to The Suicide Squad, with a group of villains recruited on a mission for the US Government. The cast includes Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes, Black Widow characters Yelena (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour) and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Ant-Man 2’s Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and Falcon and The Winter Soldier’s U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell). Finally, Harrison Ford will be the new Thunderbolt Ross . Louis-Dreyfus’ Valentina has already shown she operates in the morally gray, and I have to wonder what danger she might put the team in for her own agenda.

While Julia Louis-Dreyfus has only had small roles, she’s already appeared in Black Widow, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Still, it looks like Thunderbolts will mark the first time that she actually takes center stage. And given how Valentina has her finger in so many different pies, it seems like she could be a major figure in the shared universe as a whole.