Not Loving The Brave New World Title For Captain America 4? Why Anthony Mackie Defends It

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for keeping its audience on the toes, thanks to constantly expanding in theaters and streaming for those with a Disney+ subscription. Following the success of Deadpool 3, the next upcoming Marvel movie heading to theaters is Julius Onah's Captain America: Brave New World. Some fans are not loving this title for Captain America 4, but here's why Anthony Mackie defends it.

What we know about Captain America: Brave New World is still somewhat limited, as it won't hit theaters until February. While the trailer for Captain America 4 has helped buoy excitement, there are some naysayers that don't love how the title changed from New World Order to Brave New World. While speaking with EW about the project, Anthony Mackie shared why it's a perfect name for the blockbuster, offering:

Brave New World is a great title for this film. It’s a new beginning, and it’s a foundation on which Marvel will build the universe on now. Not only this character but all the characters that surround him are new building blocks for us to utilize to move on through the universe and into to the future.

There you have it. Obviously Mackie knows this project intimately, as he filmed as the title character for months. And per his comments, Brave New World is a the perfect title to demonstrate how much the MCU is changing in the movie... including Sam Wilson being the new Cap.

Indeed, it does feel like Captain America 4 will help usher in the new age of the MCU. In addition to a new Cap and new Falcon, Harrison Ford is debuting as Thaddeus Ross, following the death of actor William Hurt. Then there's the introduction of Red Hulk as well as the return of characters like Liv Tyler's Betty Ross.

It should be fascinating to see the first Captain America movie since Chris Evans departed the role of Steve Rogers in the MCU. Sam Wilson didn't take the super soldier serum, so he'll be much more exposed than his predecessor. As a reminder, you can see the first full trailer for the blockbuster below:

Ever since Avengers: Endgame wrapped up Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have watched as a number of individual projects arrived in theaters. There have been varying levels of success, but some fans have complained that there's been no Thanos-level storyline/threat hanging over the projects. But if Anthony Mackie's comments are to be believed, Brave New World will have implications for the shared universe as a whole.

The role of Harrison Ford's Ross should be especially fascinating, as he's set to reprise his role in the Thunderbolts* movie. The team of titled after him, but it's unclear if he'll be running the thing or be the villain that they're trying to take down. Hopefully we get more information soon.

Captain America: Brave New World will hit theaters on February 14th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.