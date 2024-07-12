Captain America: Brave New World Trailer Unleashes The Newest Threat To Anthony Mackie And The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel Studios spent much of this year circling its wagons and resetting its creative mission. There was a time when fans had as many as three upcoming Marvel movies to look forward to on the calendar. In 2024, however, there has been one – Deadpool & Wolverine – and it’s about to arrive in theaters . This just means that Marvel has a lot to tease for its pending slate, because the action is about to pick back up strong in 2025. And first on the docket is the continuation of Sam Wilson’s journey as the new Captain America. Today, we got the first full trailer for Anthony Mackie’s Captain America: Brave New World , which opens in theaters on February 14, 2025. Take a look now!

Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) officially was handed the shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame, when Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) completed his journey to return the Infinity Stones , and retired as a content old man. Wilson didn’t embrace the role of Captain America right away, however. He spent the bulk of the run time on the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier coming to terms with the fact that the world still needed Cap as a symbol of hope.

Now that he IS Captain America, though, Sam Wilson looks like he’s going to have a target painted on his back, in the place where an adamantium shield belongs. Captain America: Brave New World looks to continue the political intrigue that was explored in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and, specifically, Captain America: The Winter Soldier – still considered by many to be the best Marvel movie made by the studio. The sequel is expected to have many familiar faces from the Disney+ series, including Danny Ramirez returning as Joaquin Torres and Carl Lumbley once again playing Super Soldier prototype Isaiah Bradley.

It also marks the introduction of Harrison Ford as replacement for the late William Hurt in the pivotal role of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross… who will be President of the United States at this stage of the story! And also, based on the official poster... The Red Hulk:

The teaser poster for #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld pic.twitter.com/X456j4imyYJuly 12, 2024

There are a lot of exciting places that this movie can take the MCU. The universe has been segmented into galactic stories, earthbound stories, and even street-level tales. The Captain America saga has the potential to place a boot in all three, depending on which direction that director Julius Onah and his creative team want to take things. Given the fact that Marvel Studios also has Thunderbolts on the calendar for 2025 , it’s my guess that they will use these stories to flesh out the geo-political landscape of the MCU before once again plunging into the complicated Multiverse Saga in movies like The Fantastic Four and the announced Avengers movies.

I’m willing to bet that this trailer for Captain America: Brave New World will be in theaters ahead of Deadpool & Wolverine, which arrives on July 26. Marvel absolutely is back in the swing of things, which is very exciting, indeed.