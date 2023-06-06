Anthony Mackie Mic Drops Captain America 4's Title In Sweet BTS Post With Harrison Ford

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, and we’re currently in the midst of Phase Five. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Julius Onah’s Captain America sequel, which will be the first installment of the franchise to star Anthony Mackie in the title role. The 44 year-old actor recently shared a fun BTS look at filming Captain America 4 with Harrison Ford , while also revealing the new title.

Excitement over the next Captain America movie has been steadily building, especially since so many returning characters will appear in the blockbuster. That includes Thaddeus Ross, who was previously played by late actor William Hurt . Harrison Ford is taking on the mantle in the blockbuster, and it seems like Anthony Mackie had a great time working with the Star Wars legend. Mackie posted on Instagram with an image of them behind the scenes, while also revealing that the project is now titled Captain America: Brave New World. Check it out below:

Honestly, I’d be making the same smiling face if I got to work with Han Solo.. Harrison Ford is a legendary actor who has countless beloved movies. Many actors would pinch themselves when finally collaborating on set, and Mackie looks over the moon in his recent Instagram post. And this image is sure to go viral because the Hurt Locker actor also revealed the movie’s title changed from Captain America: New World Order to Brave New World. Did the movie’s tone take a pivot as well? I’m not sure, but color me intrigued.

This post was shared with Anthony Mackie’s 2.9 million followers on Instagram, many of whom are likely Marvel fans. In the image he’s seemingly wearing a new form of Captain America’s suit, and has that signature Vibranium shield on his back. He’s also got some scuffs and dirt on him, so I have to wonder if this is in the midst of an action sequence. Only time will tell.

Captain America: Brave New World (Image credit: Marvel Studios) Director: Julius Onah Writer: Malcolm Spellman, Dalan Musson Cast: Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Liv Tyler, Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson Release Date/Platform: May 3rd, 2024 in theaters.

The events of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier saw Sam Wilson take up the shield as the new Captain America. He didn’t take the super soldier serum and therefore has no powers, although he did get a new suit from the Wakandans complete with wings. And it should be awesome to see how the action of Brave New World is influenced by this change of the guard.

Excitement for Captain America 4 is also building because it looks like the movie has a number of connections to The Incredible Hulk. Those who have been watching the Marvel movies in order will know that the Green Guy was one of the first heroes introduced, and the upcoming Cap sequel will finally bring back Liv Tyler as Betty Ross .