Wait, Are Glenn Close And John C. Reilly Finally Returning To The MCU?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been going strong since 2008, and consistently releases new content both in theaters and streaming for those with a Disney+ subscription. While there have been some box office disappointments in recent years, James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 cleaned up the box office. But hardcore fans were left wondering why Glenn Close and John C. Reilly didn't get to return before the trilogy ended. And a new rumor indicates that the pair of actors might end up finally returning to the MCU.

Close and Reilly starred as Nova Prime and Rhomann Dey in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie. They're members of the Nova Corps who end up allying with the title characters for the greater good, and were serious scene stealers throughout the 2014 blockbuster. They were missing from the sequels, Holiday Special, and Avengers movies, but rumor circulating on Twitter indicates they'll be back for the developing Nova TV series.

This report is by scooper MyTimeToShineHello, who has successfully called a number of major franchise announcements before they went public. And while we wait for something official from the studio, this casting does make a great deal of sense. If a show about the Nova Corps. is being worked on, it seems logical to bring back the two most recognizable faces with Glenn Close and John C. Reilly.

(Image credit: Marvel)

While this is still just a rumor for now, it's definitely an exciting crumb for longtime fans of the MCU. Moviegoers have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order, and have not-so-patiently waited for Nova Prime and Rhomann Dey. Unfortunately, we never saw the Guardians return to Xandar during their two sequels. James Gunn even confirmed Close nearly had a cameo in Guardians 2, but it was cut.

Fans were also hoping to see the Nova Corps. during Avengers: Infinity War and/or Endgame, since Thanos was such a threat to the entire galaxy. And while Thanos presumably went to Xandar to procure the Power Stone, it happened offscreen. Luckily Close did reprise her role for footage used in the rollercoaster Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

If Nova comes together, it would seemingly serve as a sequel to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This could be a serious boon to its viewership, as fans want to know anything they can about what happened to the beloved cosmic heroes after Guardians 3's ending. While the team got their happy ending, fans are still hoping they pop up in an upcoming Marvel movie. So even some references to Rocket and the gang would be super exciting in Nova.

The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. Be sure to check the 2025 movie release dates.