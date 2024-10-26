Armor Wars Writer Reacts To Marvel Pivoting The Project From A Show To A Movie

Marvel Studios has always demonstrated a knack for adapting its lineup of upcoming MCU movies and TV shows to align with the evolving interests of its audience. The long-gestating Armor Wars is a prime example of this flexibility. The project has seen numerous changes, including shifts in release dates and, most notably, its transformation from a planned Disney+ series into a feature film . Now, one of the writers who was attached to the production amid development is speaking out on the studio's pivot.

Armor Wars scribe Yassir Lester has certainly been in an interesting position, given the changes that have occurred. He and his brother Isaiah, who were both deeply involved in the development process, recently spoke with ComicBook . It was during that time that the shift and Marvel’s overall strategy for choosing the best format for their stories was brought up. On that topic, Yassir shared positive thoughts:

I think that, like, Marvel is constantly in a state of, like, ‘What is the most interesting?’ And I … honestly believe some of their films should have been series and some of their series should have been films. And I think that they’re taking that more into account, giving that a little bit more thought now.

It goes without saying that this comic book adaptation's path to the screen has been uncertain. Even lead actor Don Cheadle, who stars as James “Rhodey” Rhodes (War Machine), joked about not being fully aware of the project’s status, underscoring how much it has evolved. Considering that is was originally conceived to sit alongside upcoming Marvel TV show , it's unclear what kind of changes have been made to Armor Wars to accommodate its motion picture status.

Still, Yassir Lester’s support for Marvel’s decision to transform the initially conceived TV show into a big-screen release showcases the studio’s flexible approach to storytelling. While some fans might be concerned about how the shift from a series to a flick could impact plot depth and character development, the Earth To Ned penner reassured that, from a technical standpoint, the transition shouldn't cause any major creative disruptions:

As long as they haven’t started shooting it yet, it’s kind of like, who cares? I think that the story that I told is a very fun series.

As it stands, it's unclear just how involved Yassir Lester is in this version of Armor Wars. Still, he explained that the most significant shift in the project is how the film format allows the story of Col. James Rhodes to move at a quicker pace. Instead of the deeper, character-driven approach the TV series would have taken, the movie jumps straight into the action, cutting to the heart of Rhodey’s journey. Lester also hinted that the lukewarm response to other Marvel Disney+ series, such as Secret Invasion, might have influenced the decision.

Unfortunately, the Disney+ Marvel series featuring Samuel L. Jackson fell flat with most audience members. Its storyline struggled to engage, feeling more dull than captivating. The show even killed off Maria Hill in what seemed like a mere attempt to shock audiences, leaving viewers questioning if any of its few intriguing elements would actually have meaningful follow-ups.

Don Cheadle’s James Rhodes played a crucial role in Secret Invasion. At the time, it was clear he’d return in the planned Armor Wars Disney+ series. But since Marvel announced that the War Machine-centered project would pivot to a feature film, there’s been radio silence about its development. Just recently, even Cheadle, frustratingly, admitted he’s in the dark about the project’s current status, adding to the uncertainty surrounding its future.

If Armor Wars ever sees lift-off, Yassir and Isaiah Lester shared their thoughts on possibly directing the film. Isaiah was enthusiastic, saying, "Absolutely. Absolutely. I will do it. I would do it. Yeah." However, Yassir added a significant condition—he wants to make sure the paycheck is right. Fair enough.