‘I Found My Mouth Agape At The Sheer Audacity.’ Critics Have Seen The Housemaid, And They Have Strong Opinions About The Campy Thriller
Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney star.
Sydney Sweeney is everywhere these days, whether that’s jet-setting to Jeff Bezos’ wedding in Italy, going full goth for a GQ event or showing her excitement to be on Celebrity Family Feud. But her work on the big screen isn’t done this year, as she and Amanda Seyfried are set to star in the highly anticipated book-to-screen adaptation The Housemaid. Critics have seen the film ahead of its December 19 release, and it doesn’t sound like Sweeney needs to worry about bad reviews.
Based on the 2022 novel by Freida McFadden, The Housemaid follows Millie (Sydney Sweeney), who becomes the live-in housekeeper for Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and her husband Andrew (Brandon Sklenar) only to discover dark secrets within the household. McFadden boldly claimed she liked the movie better than her book, and Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting respectfully agrees, rating the film 4 out of 5 skulls and saying that Paul Feig lets his stars cut loose in the most darkly comedic and violent ways. She continues:
Amanda Seyfried, especially, dances on the knife's edge between comedy and tragedy, William Bibbiani of The Wrap says, but both actresses seem to be having the time of their lives. The critic calls the adaptation “weirder and funnier than you expect,” writing:
Owen Gleiberman of Variety says The Housemaid is different from other thrillers like The Hand That Rocks the Cradle. It’s over-the-top, but it’s clever, Gleiberman says, calling the movie “nothing more (or less) than a garishly fun and effective piece of postfeminist pulp.” The critic continues:
Pete Hammond of Deadline says The Housemaid is “mad fun” — “Another Simple Favor on steroids” — and you may hate yourself for indulging in its “unapologetic trashiness.” His review continues:
Kate Erbland of IndieWire is less impressed with Paul Feig’s newest thriller, save for what Amanda Seyfried brings to her performance. The director is too timid to go full camp, but it’ll suffice as counter-programming over the holiday season, Erbland says. She grades the movie a C+, writing:
With adjectives like "campy" and "trashy" being thrown around, it really sounds like audiences are in for a fun time with this one, logic be damned. If you want to check out The Housemaid, the movie hits theaters on Friday, December 19.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.