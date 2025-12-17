The Great Private Jet Debate Is Making The Rounds Again After Kim Kardashian Allegedly Used A Private Plane For A 33-Minute Flight

A few years ago, Kylie Jenner got slammed for her private jet usage, and overall, the topic of celebrities using said luxury planes to get from point A to point B has always been hotly debated and criticized. Well, now, Kim Kardashian has allegedly used her private plane to take a 33-minute flight, which has reignited the discourse surrounding how famous folks use their planes to travel both around the world and, in this case, not that far from home.

This debate was sparked on the Celebrity Jets subReddit , where you can see a screenshot of what appears to be Kardashian’s flight from Los Angeles to Palm Springs. It was only 33 minutes, and, for reference, the two places are a little over 100 miles apart, and it takes roughly two hours to drive between them (pending traffic).

It’s obvious that a jet will have significantly higher CO2 emissions and use more fuel than a car, making it a far less sustainable way to travel. So, people popped off in the comments about Kardashian’s alleged trip, writing things like:

I hate millionaires/billionaires. They are destroying our country (USA), and Earth with their complete selfishness. I wish people would stop supporting this family!!!!!! -MusicSavesSouls

Not trying to defend her, cause I'm not a fan. But context is important. Going to assume she flew out of LA, to Palm Springs. That would have been ~2hr drive, vs the 30 min flight she took. People can be salty all they want, but if you had the option of either, you probably would have too and avoided the traffic. -PolarizingKabal

Crazy that's more gallons of fuel in 33 mins then a lot of people with a decently eco friendly car uses in an entire year of work, groceries travel ect. Can drive 11,000 miles if you got 40mpg. The base model Camry gets 50mpg -TomatoKind9189

Over the years, the Kardashian-Jenner family have found themselves at the center of this discourse on numerous occasions. Kylie Jenner has been criticized for taking short trips on her jet and posting photos with her now-ex Travis Scott between two jets led to backlash. Kourtney Kardashian faced similar criticisms as well. It was also revealed around the time all this was happening back in 2022 and 2023, that Kim Kardashian spent more on her jet than Kylie did.

Amid all this, there was also a lot of discourse surrounding how Taylor Swift used her private jet . After a study revealed that she had used her luxury plane more than any other, and had the highest number of flight emissions. That led to people like a BBC presenter criticizing the pop star who sent a cease and desist letter to the person tracking her flights, and calling out how using these kinds of planes is the “least efficient” way to travel.

Overall, how celebrities choose to use their private jets has always been a subject of debate. The carbon emissions are very high, it’s not exactly sustainable, and it leads to questions. In this most recent case, many are wondering why Kim would seemingly use her plane to fly somewhere that is within a reasonable driving distance (again, pending traffic).

Now, as this debate continues, we'll keep you posted.