Avengers: Doomsday Rumor Claims Chris Evans’ Captain America Has a Big Role And I’ve Got Mixed Feelings

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, thanks to new projects hitting theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Arguably the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Avengers: Doomsday, which will once again find The Russo Brothers behind the camera. Rumors about that project are swirling, including reports that Chris Evans' Captain America will have a major role. But I have mixed feelings about the potential return of Steve Rogers.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is very limited, so fans have been filling in the blanks online. While Evans wasn't included in the Doomsday cast announcement, a post by scooper Daniel Richtman claims that not only will Steve Rogers be back, but he might even be the protagonist of the blockbuster.

While having the OG Captain America pop up in the next Avengers movie is exciting, I'm not sure that making him the lead character is the right call. He's been missing since getting his happy ending in Endgame, although Evans did a cameo as Human Torch in Deadpool & Wolverine. I would have enjoyed seeing a variant of Steve pop up, but I think making him the lead of Doomsday is a misstep.

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is the home for the MCU, including Chris Evans' tenure as Captain America. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

This rumor arrived along with reports that we could be getting the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer shortly. Whether or not Evans returns as Steve Rogers the reported teaser remains to be seen, but I have to assume that some fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order might also have conflicting feels about this reported return.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

We last saw Evans as Steve Rogers at the ending of Avengers: Endgame. After the Time Heist, he used the time travel machine to return the Infinity Stones (and Mjolnir) to their place on the Sacred Timeline. After briefly popping up as an old man, we learn that he and Peggy finally got their happy ending in the past, with the pair getting their long-awaited dane.

Because of this happy ending, I think it's a pretty huge risk to bring the OG Cap back into the fold for Doomsday. I would have much preferred seeing a variant get a surprise role, especially if he ended up becoming a villain like Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

It remains to be seen if this report turns out to be true, but the cinephiles are definitely invested in whatever The Russos have up their sleeve for the next two Avengers movies. The MCU has had some peaks and valleys in the years sine Endgame hit theaters, so the pressure is on to deliver a similarly must-see event.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to monitor these rumors about the movie, and see if the studio treats us to the first footage anytime soon.