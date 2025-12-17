Jacob Elordi Says Margot Robbie Must Have 'Hermione's Time Turner' As She Works, Moms And Still Meets 'For A Beer At 5 PM'

By any metric, Margot Robbie has to be seen as one of the most accomplished movie stars of this generation. She has become a force not only in front of the camera but behind it as well. Fans watching from a distance likely can’t believe she’s able to do much, and it turns out even the people who work closely with her can’t believe how much she does.

In a new profile of Robbie for Vogue, Margot Robbie’s Wuthering Heights co-star Jacob Elordi admitted that he thinks his co-star must be using literal magic to be able to do everything she does, because he can’t figure out how she accomplishes so much in the few hours of the day she has. He said…

Margot is a force. And she makes it look easy. Sometimes I think she has Hermione’s Time-Turner – she can raise a baby, shoot a movie, produce four others and still meet for a beer at 5pm.

It’s difficult to argue with Jacob Elordi’s assessment. In addition to starring in her own films, Margot Robbie has also acted as a producer on most of her own projects since 2017’s I, Tonya, which also marked her first Oscar nomination. She also produces movies as part of her LuckyChap production company, which has some of the nicest offices I’ve ever seen.

Additionally, Robbie has a child, who at this point is just over a year old. This caused her to take a bit of a break in front of the camera, but she clearly never slowed down behind it as she continued to work as a producer. Any working mom deserves all the credit in the world for being able to do as much as they do, but Robbie might even push those limits.

Wuthering Heights director Emerald Fennell echoed Jacob Elordi’s comments about Robbie, saying that she “never lets up” when it comes to work. Not only that, she apparently smells really good while doing it. Fennell said…

She smelt so delicious, which is an extremely creepy thing to remember. But she has that fairy dust. And she never, ever lets up. She operates at a higher percentage than anyone I’ve ever met.

Wuthering Heights is one of the most highly anticipated films coming in 2026. The book is a classic beloved by many, but many of those fans are a bit concerned by some significant changes to the source material that the new movie appears to be making. Still, you can bet that the movie, which sees Margot Robbie as both co-star and producer, will be seen by a lot of fans.

And of course, Margot Robbie is far from done. She has numerous films on the horizon as both star and producer. Even the movies we thought were dead, like her take on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, may still see the light of day eventually. Whatever she ends up doing, she’ll clearly find the time.