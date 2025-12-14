Kathryn Hahn Mentions ‘Unfinished Business’ While Reflecting On Agatha All Along And Sharing Hopes For Her MCU Future

The biggest looming MCU project is obviously the Russo brothers’ Avengers: Doomsday, and its Secret Wars follow-up is rumored to be resetting Marvel’s live-action universe. But for those of us who have been more infatuated with the studio’s small-screen projects like WandaVision and Agatha All Along, the future is lit up by the white glow of Paul Bettany’s titular hero in the upcoming series VisionQuest, which could potentially update fans on Agatha Harkness’ current situation.

Given that VisionQuest is the third part of this quasi-trilogy that first introduced Agatha to audiences, it stands to reason that Kathryn Hahn will complete the (witch’s) hat trick by appearing at some point during the season. But if the actress herself is to be believed, there aren’t any currently confirmed plans for the character’s ghostly entity to show up in any upcoming Marvel TV shows, nor any future MCU movies. Speaking with Collider about the nomination-amassing comedy The Studio, Hahn addressed the character’s unfinished business, saying:

The fans for that show are so moving to me and so passionate. The work that Aubrey [Plaza] and I did together in that show, I’ll hold to my heart forever and always. I don’t think either of us anticipated how deep it would go. She’s one of my favorite actors on the planet, and the fact that we got to do that together, I will hold to my heart forever. I know that there’s unfinished business, but I really hope that we’re able to do something again.

Despite Agatha All Along's penultimate episode seeing Aubrey Plaza's Rio giving Hahn's duplicitous witch a literal kiss of death, she's still kicking posthumously as a spirit guide for the resurrected Billy Maximoff. Plus, Death is still out there, even if it's not entirely clear whether the entity is aware or not of Agatha's more selfless goals of helping Billy find his brother Tommy. Either way, the two former lovers likely wouldn't need much prodding to get together again.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Not that Death is the only character that Agatha would likely want to follow up with in some way. If Aubrey Plaza wouldn't be around to bring her character's green motif back to the streaming service, let's not forget that Sasheer Zamata's Jennifer Kale also survived the fatal traversal of the Witches Road. And she might have a bone or two to pick with Agatha for everything the group went through.

Though Hahn sounds more eager to share the screen with Plaza again, she's also willing to explore that side of Agatha's story, though she's not fully convinced that Jennifer herself would be so willing to reconnect and put water under the bridge.

Although I feel like maybe Jennifer Kale has kind of learned a lot and moved past that, so maybe there’s a connection there. Maybe a deepening of a friendship. We’ve been through too much together for us not to. It’s a lot of history. Although I really did the unforgivable, so I don’t know if she’d be open to a reconciliation.

I agree that it would likely be one extreme or the other when it comes to their possible shared future. Jennifer would likely never ever want to see Agatha again, or she'd go all in on befriending the centuries-old witch, thinking their experience together was too pure and important to ignore. I can't imagine there would be much middle ground allowing for less-intense emotions.

Hahn has previously shared interest in having Agatha get mixed up in some mischievous crossover mayhem involving Doctor Strange and/or Loki, and I don't foresee either of those characters popping by VisionQuest. So maybe it'd be better for Agatha to make the jump to features to keep her and Billy's story going.

While fans wait to see if the MCU will bring any coven members into the overarching story being set up for Avengers: Doomsday or not, Agatha All Along is available to stream in full via Disney+ subscription. Maybe if we play it backwards on a laserdisc, that'll conjure up Mephisto, and he can help....