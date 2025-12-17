Fallout Season 2’s Premiere Has A Great Opening Scene, And Walton Goggins Gushed About How It References His Favorite Movie
Talk about kicking off the season with a bang!
Spoilers for the Fallout Season 2 premiere, “The Innovator,” lie ahead, so read on accordingly.
It’s been well over a year since the first season of Fallout ended and, at long last, the hit video game adaptation has finally returned amid the 2025 TV schedule! As a result, viewers can be reacquainted with Lucy MacLean, Maximus, The Ghoul and more. The series didn’t waste any time pulling fans back into the action either. Early on, in the season premiere, there’s a wild scene involving Lucy and The Ghoul. CinemaBlend spoke about that particular scene with cast member Walton Goggins, who raved about filming it.
“The Innovator” kicks off with a bloody scene that’s set in the distant past and involves the enigmatic Mr. Church (Justin Theroux). Yet the action then shifts to the post-apocalyptic present, where Ghoul (formerly known as Cooper Howard) is about to be hanged by a group of raiders. However, his capture is part of a plan to steal money from the raiders, as Lucy is waiting in a giant replica of a dinosaur nearby with a sniper rifle, with which she’s supposed to shoot the rope and free her partner.
Nothing goes as planned due to Lucy’s futile attempt to bargain with the raiders but, eventually, she frees the suffocating Ghoul, who proceeds to kill the raiders in a gory blaze of glory. While speaking with CinemaBlend, Goggins (who plays the mutant bounty hunter) expressed excitement over filming the bloody battle. The icing on the cake for him, though, was that he was simultaneously able to pay homage to his favorite feature film:
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly is one of director Sergio Leone’s best westerns and arguably one of the most referenced films of all time. Case in point, Fallout’s season premiere perfectly emulates a scene in which Clint Eastwood’s Blondie saves Eli Wallach’s Tuco by shooting the rope with which he’s to be hanged. Raiders and exploding body parts aside, the show's sweet homage emulates the classic scene almost beat for beat . What’s also sweet is that Goggins appreciates filming with Ella Purnell and co. in California.
Quite frankly, it’s just great to see Purnell and Goggins playing their fan-favorite roles again, and the pair don’t miss a beat during the premiere. At the end of Season 1, Lucy and Ghoul agreed to work together in order to find the former’s murderous father, Hank, and to locate the latter’s wife and daughter. The characters, however, still have an uneasy alliance, given their differing ways of handling business. Still, they’re going to need each other if they want to survive and stop Hank, who – at the end of the episode – is revealed to be getting Vault-Tec back up and running in Las Vegas.
Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial
Fallout is back, and anyone eager to check it out should sign up for Prime Video! And, of course, the service also offers originals like The Rings of Power and The Boys. Get a free trial for 30-days, thereafter pay $14.99 a month, or save 22% by paying $139 upfront for the entire year.
This premiere episode sets the stage for what should be a very exciting season filled with action, drama, social commentary and of course, plenty of blood. Ella Purnell told us that there are some exciting reunions on the horizon. I’m excited to see where the story goes and if further installments include further tributes to other iconic movies.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
New episodes of Fallout drop weekly on Wednesdays at 3 a.m. ET/12 am. PT and are available for Prime Video subscription holders.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.