Gwyneth Paltrow Was Asked If She’s In Avengers: Doomsday And Her Response Was So On Brand

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is still going strong, consistently releasing new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Moviegoers are always looking toward upcoming Marvel movies, especially Avengers: Doomsday. There are countless questions about what might go down with that mysterious blockbuster, which will feature Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the MCU. Gwyneth Paltrow was recently asked if she's got a role in the title, and her response was so on brand.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is super limited, resulting in countless theories and rumors about what might go down. The Doomsday cast announcement revealed teams of heroes that will appear, but will Paltrow reprise her role as Pepper Potts as well? During a recent appearance on Good Morning America to promote her role in Mary Supreme, she was asked if she'll appear in the next Avengers movie. Her response was:

Avengers: Doomsday? What’s that?

The Oscar-winning actress is likely playing dumb here, but fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order now that she can be a bit clueless about the lore of the MCU. After all, who could forget Paltrow forgetting she was in Spider-Man: Homecoming. So it's not totally out of the question that she'd be confused about the titles of the next Avengers flicks.

The Shakespeare in Love actress isn't obsessed with the MCU like the fans are. In addition to forgetting her role in Homecoming, she also forgot she met Sebastian Stan (and appeared in the same movies). Later in her appearance on GMA, she was pressed to give an answer about Doomsday, saying:

I don’t know. I’ve never… I’m not sure I’ve heard of that one.

These comments are made with a bit of a wink, so perhaps we'll see her in the blockbuster after all. Kevin Feige confirmed that the cast will include actors that weren't in the original announcement. Pepper Potts goes back to the very first movie in the MCU, so it wouldn't be all that surprising if she appeared. And I assume she'd have a big reaction to seeing Tony Star's variant Doctor Doom.

We last saw Pepper Potts on the big screen in Avengers: Endgame, so she's been away from the shared universe for a few years at this point. While she hasn't had a starring role in the MCU since Iron Man 3, Paltrow has regularly popped in for cameos, especially when getting the chance to work with Robert Downey Jr. again. We'll just have to see whether or not she actually appears in the next Avengers movie.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list. For now, Paltrow can be seen in Marty Supreme, which will get its wide theatrical release December 25th.