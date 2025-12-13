Wait, Is Paul Bettany Hinting He'll Return For An Avengers Movie?

When it comes to upcoming Marvel movies, fans have two Avengers films to look forward to, and they’re eager for more details on the massive flicks, which are being directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. While it’s a given that the movies will feature massive casts, there are still questions in regard to whether other actors have been cast in addition to the ones who’ve been officially announced. Now, based on some comments shared from franchise veteran Paul Bettany, I get the feeling he might appear in one of the flicks.

Paul Bettany has long played Vision (and J.A.R.V.I.S. before that) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he’s become something of a fan-favorite. It’s been a few years now since Bettany has played a version of his beloved android character, though it’s known that he’s headlining the since-wrapped upcoming Marvel show Vision Quest, which is set to debut in 2026. The British actor recently spoke with The Daily Telegraph about his work schedule, and he just happened to name-drop Earth’s Mightiest Heroes:

I think I’ve got some Avengers duties next year.

The two Avengers movies that are currently in the works are Doomsday and Secret Wars, with the former hitting theaters in 2026 and the latter in 2027. At this point, the first of those two MCU films has already wrapped, while the second will reportedly commence principal photography next year. Interestingly enough, Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch just recently teased on the Smartless podcast that in the coming year, he has “huge commitments involving cloaks floating about.”

At this point, Paul Bettany’s comments shouldn’t be taken as a firm confirmation, especially since he specifically said he only thinks he’ll be participating at this time. However, given that Secret Wars is set to film in 2026, Bettany could very well be referring to that production, and it would make sense for Vision to be included, since this is a culmination MCU film we’re talking about. Those supposed superhero media-related commitments aside, though, Bettany also mentioned that he’s also on the lookout for other projects:

I think journalists imagine we have a mountain of scripts, and that’s not true. It’s not like I’m turning down [Mexican auteur] Alfonso Cuarón to go and do Marvel movies – Alfonso Cuarón just hasn’t called.

While the Here star’s involvement with the Avengers franchise moving forward still isn’t confirmed, fans should take comfort in the fact that he’ll reprise his role as White Vision in Vision Quest. A follow-up to 2021’s WandaVision, the Terry Matalas-produced show sees the newly born android setting off on a new adventure in which he’ll cross paths with some new and family faces, including James Spader’s Ultron.

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and TV shows are available on Disney+, and fans should sign up! Plans start at $11.99 a month, with the first tier being the ad-supported plan. There's also an ad-free option for which customers can pay $18.99 a month. Also, save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for an entire year.

Even though I’m hyped for the Vision show, I also hope Paul Bettany will eventually return in one (or both) of the upcoming Avengers films and that the series paves the way for that to happen. It would honestly be weird if the character were to be left out of those upcoming superhero movies. Here’s hoping that at some point within the next few years, MCU fans get to see Vision standing alongside the likes of Captain America and Thor on the big screen.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theaters on December 18 as part of the 2026 movie schedule. In the meantime, stream various MCU movies and shows using a Disney+ subscription.