As Marvel’s Blade Reboot Approaches, Wesley Snipes Reveals How He Took Steps To Get A Fourth Movie In The OG Franchise Made

There are some exciting characters that are set to take center stage in the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward, and one that has fans particularly hyped is a certain vampire hunter. I’m, of course, talking about the one and only Blade, who will be played by Oscar winner Mahershala Ali when he returns to the big screen. While fans are hyped to see this new iteration of the character, there’s still plenty of love for Wesley Snipes’ OG version of the hero. Snipes, for his part, also has a lot of affection for his superhero role and, amid the hype for the reboot, he’s revealed one of the ways in which he’d taken steps to get a fourth movie in his franchise made.

It’s no secret that Wesley Snipes was all for Blade 4, as the actor has been steadily discussing the proposed project since the third installment hit theaters in 2004. Even with the multiverse now playing a major role in the cinematic landscape, the chances of said movie happening seem slim at this point. Over the years, said production seemed to experience its share of starts and stops. But based on new comments from the actor, he and his collaborators were prepared for such a thing to happen, as they apparently had two potential screenplays in their possession:

We actually wrote two scripts. We have two versions of a story that would've fit well into the Blade world. But since we didn't go that route and we didn't have the knock on the door again, we tweaked them and now we use them for something else. So I got two Blade killers.

One can’t help but wonder how either of those two “killers” that the star mentioned to ComicBook.com would’ve pushed the Daywalker’s story forward. Given the unique mythology of the Marvel character, there are a number of different stories the writers could’ve told with the fanged protagonist. We’ll likely never know, but it is fun to think about.

Though he’d love to take on the role of Blade himself again, Wesley Snipes has been incredibly supportive of Mahershala Ali, as he prepares for his MCU debut. Snipes has proven to be a true class act whenever he’s asked his thoughts about the actor taking on the iconic role. When he initially responded to the reboot , he congratulated Ali and wished the team at Marvel Studios well. He’s also since given some advice to his successor , telling him to make sure that he’s in shape for the part. (Those are definitely some fine words of wisdom).

As for the upcoming Marvel movie itself, Marvel has yet to announce an official release date, though that could change in a few weeks when San Diego Comic-Con arrives. The movie took a major step forward last year when Mogul Mowgli’s Bassam Tariq was tapped to helm it. He’ll direct from a script written by Lovecraft County alum Stacy Osei-Kuffour. The superhero movie also won’t be R-rated , something that the OG leading is fine with.

Though Wesley Snipes’ two Blade scripts will likely never see the light of day, maybe the star can still get involved with the new franchise. He did, after all, make it known that he’d like Marvel to give him a role . Whether that happens remains to be seen, though one would think that Marvel Studios has at least considered it.