Avengers Rumor Claims Robert Downey Jr. Will Have A Big Reunion As Doctor Doom, And I’m So In

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for keeping the audience on its toes, thanks to new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans are eager for information about upcoming Marvel movies, especially after it was revealed that Robert Downey Jr. was returning and playing Doctor Doom for the next two Avengers flicks. A Marvel rumor claims RDJ will have a big reunion as Doctor Doom, and I’m so in. Let's break it all down.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars is very limited right now, so much of the excitement around the projects is about Robert Downey Jr.'s inclusion. A rumor on Twitter from scooper MTTS claimed that the hero Doctor Doom will have the most significant scenes with will be Tom Holland's Spider-Man. And I have to wonder what Peter Parker's reaction to seeing a variant of his former mentor will be like.

Obviously this is just a rumor at this point, so we should probably take the report with a grain of salt. Still, it would make narrative and emotional sense for Peter Parker to struggle with seeing Tony Stark as the villainous Doctor Doom. And I can't wait to see just how different their relationship will be with a variant.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were delighted when Tom Holland's Spider-Man finally joined the fun, appearing in six movies in quick succession. And his relationship with Tony Stark was a key part to his character, even after Iron Man's death in Avengers: Endgame.

There are a ton of rumors swirling around online about the MCU, especially Avengers: Doomsday. News of RDJ's return broke the internet, and also confirmed that the studio was abandoning its plans for the character Kang. When Jonathan Majors was fired from the role, the public wondered if Marvel would recast him with another actor. But it turns out that the studio is washing its hands clean of The Kang Dynasty, which was set up throughout two season of Loki as well as Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

The potential pairing of Doctor Doom and Spider-Man is an exciting one, not only because RDJ is back in the MCU. Since Spider-Man: No Way Home's ending, fans have been wondering about Peter Parker's future. And since Tom Holland has been on a well-deserve break from this signature character, the fandom was left to theorize and wonder about when he will pop back up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hopefully news about Spider-Man 4 comes soon as well.

The MCU will return to theater with Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.