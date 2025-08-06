Is Scarlet Witch Really Dead In The MCU? WandaVision’s Director Shares A Three-Word Response

In the world of comic books, few characters have ever truly stayed dead. Heroes and villains coming back to life are as common as any other trope. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has found ways to resurrect a couple of key characters, like Loki, most of those who have died on screen in the MCU have, at least so far, stayed gone. Yet fans hope that some of them will return, most notably Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch.

Wanda Maximoff seemed to perish under a mountainside at the end of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Since then, we have seen nothing of her in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Agatha All Along seemed to confirm that she was truly dead. That said, when ScreenRant asked WandaVision director and producer Matt Shakman about Wanda’s fate, he seemed quite sure that we’ll see the Scarlet Witch again, saying…

Wanda's never gone.

While Wanda Maximoff has been a popular character following her introduction, between the events of WandaVision and Multiverse of Madness, people truly fell in love with the character. This made it somewhat unfortunate that the character then died at the end of that arc.

Considering how popular Wanda now is, and the fact that characters tend to come back to life in comic books, many fans have believed that we might see Scarlet Witch again one day. Although, based on everything that Elizabeth Olsen has said, we shouldn’t be expecting to see her back in the upcoming Avengers movies. While she may be trying to prevent spoiling a return, she's been pretty straightforward that she isn't currently under contract to Marvel. Taking her at face value, if that's the case, then evidently we won't be seeing Wanda again anytime soon.

Of course, Marvel Studios is being somewhat open that Avengers: Secret Wars will be acting as a sort of soft reboot for the MCU. So certain characters who have died could return, and we’re expecting some to be recast. As such, even if we don’t see Elizabeth Olsen before this phase of the MCU ends, we might still see her in the future.

It’s also possible, maybe even likely, that while the actress may have moved on, Wanda will be back. We could see a recast Scarlett Witch in the franchise. Considering that Matt Shakman specifically says “Wanda” never dies, this could be one way for the character to return, with or without her existing MCU backstory.

It certainly does seem likely that we will see Scarlet Witch again, it’s just a question of when and how. Fans of the character will ultimately be happy either way. Anybody who wants to see Elizabeth Olsen’s particular Scarlet Witch return, however, might be a bit more disappointed.