The Big Winner From The Madame Web Mess Is Apparently The Marvels, As Fans Have A Ton To Say

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
People are having second thoughts about the Captain Marvel sequel.

While it used to feel like every superhero movie was banger after banger years ago, Marvel has been hit with a few more commercial failures as of late that has audiences wondering how bright the future of comic book film adaptations really are. After Madame Web opened No. 2 at the box office this past weekend to all-time low numbers for Sony’s Spider-Verse, as well as the internet lambasting the movie, a lot more people are getting on The Marvels's side.

When The Marvels hit theaters this past November, the MCU film wasn’t exactly a box office hit, but now that Madame Web is in theaters, fans are starting to beg forgiveness for ever bad-mouthing the feature that teamed up Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan. As one Twitter user wrote: 

In CinemaBlend’s The Marvels review, the movie received a four out of five stars, which is much better than our two-star Madame Web review. The MCU movie received generally favorable responses from critics and audiences, scoring a 62% Tomatometer and 82% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes. Superhero fans are feeling bad for being so harsh on the fall release, especially after the Dakota Johnson-led movie has a 13% Tomatometer score and 56% Audience Score in contrast. Here’s another reaction: 

The Marvels recently landed on streaming (for those with a Disney+ subscription) earlier this month, leading tons of people to discover it for the first time and realize how awesome it actually is. When it comes to choosing what to watch with one’s time, one Twitter user recommended they purely just skip Madame Web and enjoy an “actually fun female-led superhero found family romp with heart” with The Marvels. Check it: 

Hey, sometimes one doesn’t know to appreciate something until they’ve seen something much worse! Now The Marvels is getting a whole lot more supporters, such as this tweet: 

While The Marvels didn’t get this praise off the bat, perhaps it's better late than never for the Captain Marvel sequel. Check out this internet response as well: 

Unfortunately, it’s not just The Marvels and Madame Web that are bringing down the reputation of superhero movies. Quite a few comic book films came out last year that either didn’t perform well at the box office or received underwhelming responses from audiences, such as Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Blue Beetle. There were some big wins though too, like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Coming up, there are two more Sony Spider-Verse movies coming out this year, with Kraven the Hunter and Venom 3. Additionally, Deadpool & Wolverine is the sole MCU movie coming out. We’ll have to see how they stack up to these other recent releases! 

