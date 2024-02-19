Critics And The Internet Have Lambasted Madame Web, And Even Dakota Johnson Admits She Doesn't Plan To See It

This past weekend was pretty brutal for Sony’s most recent Web Head-less Spidey-Universe offering , Madame Web. The Dakota Johnson-starring superhero flick not only received some harsh critical response , with Cinemablend’s own Dirk Libbey giving Madame Web a 2-star review . The movie also wildly underperformed at the box office, unable to even bring in Morbius numbers even though that flick failed to perform at the box office... twice. While it seems audiences were not enticed to the theater, they are in good company because you know who else hasn't seen the movie? The Madame herself. That's right, Johnson admits she hasn’t yet seen and has no plan to see her latest work.

During the promotion of Sony’s spidey flick, in a video interview shared on Magic Radio ’s TikTok , Dakota shared the fact she hasn't seen Madame Web and suggested she might not catch it any time soon. She explained:

I haven’t actually seen the movie. [Laughs]

The Fifty Shades franchise star explained that not seeing her movies is a habit she has had for some time in order to better protect her mental health. When asked whether or not she has seen her other films, she further explained she sometimes sneaks out to go to dinners after red carpet premieres, calling the move "self-care."

Some of them. I don’t like to. For me, it's a way to not have an existential crisis. For me, not watching my movies is like self-care.

In the video below, the actress confesses she has no plan to watch the movie but says that she might do so "someday." It is possible that she will wait for it to become available on a streaming platform. But I wouldn't hold my breath either way.

Dakota is staying true to her brand by not watching the movie she is promoting. During a recent press tour, she was asked about the viral "He was in the Amazon" memes related to her film and seemed to have no idea what they were. Additionally, a clip of her attempting to name the three Tom Holland Spidey movies has been circulating, but ultimately, she was unable to even come close--though her guesses were pretty funny. Dakota admitted that she's not the biggest fan of upcoming Marvel movies and has only watched about “4%” of all the MCU. The actress is known for being honest about her thoughts and opinions, so should we have expected any less, even when it comes to her own movies?

Johnson's decision not to view Madame Web adds another layer to the gift that keeps on giving, which is the actress's involvement in promoting the movie. She's been extensively involved in the press circuit, where her distinctive humor and sarcasm have gained widespread attention.

Her deadpan delivery has made her even more popular on the internet ever since Johnson had an awkward confrontation with Ellen DeGeneres . While comic book fans might not have gotten a box office hit with Web, at least we continue to get this A+ interactions with the Black Mass veteran.