Black Panther 3 Producer Addresses Latest T’Challa Rumor, But I’m More Interested In His Thoughts On How Captain America 4 Will Affect Wakanda

Black Panther 3 may not be among the scheduled upcoming Marvel movies yet, but there has been notable chatter about the threequel in the last few months. First, Denzel Washington let slip that he’ll have a role in the movie, and then last month, it was rumored that a new T’Challa will be introduced to lead Black Panther 3. Well, longtime Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore has now addressed this rumor, but frankly, what really got my attention was his thoughts on how the events of Captain America: Brave New World, which opens on the 2025 movies schedule later this month, will affect Wakanda.

Nate Moore Shot Down The T’Challa Rumor For Black Panther 3

Let’s get the housekeeping out of the way first: Moore, who will be departing his position as VP of Production & Development at Marvel Studios next month, debunked the claim that the MCU is looking to hire a new actor to play T’Challa, the role once occupied by the late Chadwick Boseman. Here’s what the producer told Comicbook:

The truth is, there’s no truth to those rumors. Never say never to anything, we haven’t really had a lot of creative conversations with Ryan Coogler yet, because he’s finishing his film Sinners, which comes out this year. We’ll get into it later this year, but everything you read online is not true, if for no other reason than we just haven’t started [working on it].

Considering the lengths Black Panther: Wakanda Forever went to have Letitia Wright’s Shuri take over as the new Black Panther, I’ll admit that I’m pleased that isn’t all being wiped away for Black Panther 3. From the way Nate Moore phrased his answer, it also sounds like we shouldn’t expect to see someone playing the new T’Challa in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, which another rumor claimed he would appear in first. That’s not to say those movies couldn’t feature a Black Panther from elsewhere in the Marvel multiverse, but a new actor taking over as T’Challa apparently isn’t in the cards.

Captain America 4 Introducing Adamantium May Rub Wakanda The Wrong Way

Nate Moore also gave his take on how the events of Captain America: Brave New World, which he produced, will impact Wakanda. Namely, the fourth Captain America movie reveals that the United States government has mined a brand-new element called adamantium from the body of Tiamut, the Celestial whose emergence was prevented in Eternals. Adamantium, of course, is best known as the indestructible metal that covers Wolverine’s claws, and it definitely gives vibranium a run for its money. Here’s how Moore envisions the Wakandans reacting to adamantium:

I’m sure Wakanda will have an opinion about the arrival of Adamantium. And I’m sure Wakanda had an opinion on Sam Wilson as Captain America. Clearly, they seem to support him, as they’ve given him some technology to help him out. But Wakanda isn’t in the best graces with the U.S. government, so there’s a possibility for conflict in a lot of different ways. I think Wakanda, to me, gets to play in the same political thriller sandbox as Captain America because it does deal with globalization and global politics, so anything is possible.

Although adamantium technically made its MCU debut in Deadpool & Wolverine, that movie largely took place in other universes and The Void, whereas Captain America: Brave New World marks the metal’s first appearance in the franchise’s main continuity. While nothing is set in stone yet, I do like the idea of Black Panther 3 addressing adamantium and having it play into the movie’s story, for better or worse. If Wakanda isn’t getting along with the U.S. government, then chances are they would have a lot of trouble getting their hands on adamantium, though nothing would change how vibranium is infused into their way of life.

There’s also the question of how adamantium will factor into other upcoming MCU projects. Sure, the X-Men reboot seems like a no-brainer, but we don’t actually know if Wolverine will appear in that movie. In any case, with Captain America: Brave New World opening on February 14, I’m looking forward to seeing the full scope of how the metal factors into that story.