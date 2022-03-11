Could Hugh Jackman Actually Play Wolverine In Deadpool 3? Here’s What Ryan Reynolds Thinks

Hugh Jackman Hollywood career launched in 2000 when he debuted as Wolverine in X-Men, and his run as the character lasted until 2017’s Logan. Since then, Jackman has said on numerous occasions that he doesn’t plan to don the adamanitum claws again, but that hasn’t stopped Ryan Reynolds from expressing interest in getting a proper cinematic Wolverine/Deadpool team-up. Many fans online have pitched for that to happen in Deadpool 3 (which was originally the plan), and Reynolds is game for this.

While speaking about his new Netflix movie The Adam Project, which was directed by Shawn Levy, Ryan Reynolds share this support with Comicbook.com about not only bringing Hugh Jackman aboard for Deadpool 3, but having Levy direct the threequel. In the actor’s words:

That would be amazing. I say write to Kevin Feige, care of Marvel Cinematic Universe at whatever Buena Vista Way. I don't know where it is, but yeah, that would be nice. That would be a dream. That would be dream come true.

The Adam Project marks Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy’s second movie together, having also collaborated on Free Guy, and the latter previously worked with Hugh Jackman on 2011’s Real Steel. Because Jackman introduced Reynolds and Levy, having these three together on Deadpool 3 would make for a full circle moment. Reynolds isn’t high enough in the Marvel moviemaking hierarchy to be able to 100% guarantee this will happen, but maybe Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige can be persuaded to at least consider this idea.

Keep in mind, though, that just Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and perhaps Marvel Studios would be open to Hugh Jackman reprising Wolverine in Deadpool 3 doesn’t mean that Jackman will change his mind. Last year, when asked if he’d be interested in another round as Wolverine under Marvel’s “multiverse umbrella” (which appears to be how Patrick Stewart may be reprising Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), Jackman reiterated that he saw Logan as the end to his Wolverine journey. That’s not to say he’ll never change his mind on the matter, but for now, he’s resolute on this stance.

So far Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’s only on-screen pairing (excluding the former’s vocal cameo in Free Guy) has been in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, one of the more negatively-received X-Men movies, particularly because Reynolds’ version of Wade Wilson barely resembled his comic book counterpart. Whether a Wolverine appearance in Deadpool 3 happens or not, Shawn Levy added that he’s working on a way for these two to star in a movie together. So even if the Wolverine/Deadpool team-up is never realized, evidently pieces are being moved into into place where Jackman and Reynolds can bring the kind of energy from their faux, amusing feud onto the big screen.

Regarding Deadpool 3’s status, Bob’s Burgers duo Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin are writing the script, and Ryan Reynolds said in late February that he’s hopeful to have “a batch of updates” on the project to share with the public “sooner rather than later.” Meanwhile, there are plenty of upcoming Marvel movies that are on the theatrical calendar and in other stages of development to learn about.