Ryan Reynolds Gives Cryptic Update About Deadpool 3

The comic book genre has been dominating the film industry for years now, but a few superhero movies stand out as fan favorites. Deadpool is definitely in that category, breaking new ground as an R-Rated flick, as well as for poking fun at the genre as a whole. Fans have been patiently waiting for information about the franchise’s future, and now Ryan Reynolds has given a cryptic update about Deadpool 3.

While the first two Deadpool movies were released in quick succession, there's been no word as to when the highly anticipated threequel might arrive. The situation was made all the more complicated when Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties. Ryan Reynolds was recently asked about what’s happening with the Merc with the Mouth, responding with:

We pretty much talk about everything, but I'll say this about that particular subject is I'll have a batch of updates on that sooner rather than later, I hope. So I'll be able to get into stuff about Deadpool a little bit more clearly and definitively down the road.

There you have it. While Ryan Reynolds didn’t offer any concrete information about Deadpool 3, it seems that he’ll be able to give us a better update sooner rather than later. Let’s just hope that this includes some intel regarding how he’ll be functioning within the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ryan Reynolds’ comments come from a recent interview with Collider about his new Netflix movie The Adam Project. Eventually the conversation turned to arguably his most iconic role: Wade Wilson aka Deadpool. Fans have been waiting years for any information about how/when the fourth-wall breaking hero would return, but unfortunately, the studio has been keeping its cards close to the chest.

Marvel Studios is known for its tight security, so it should probably come to no big surprise that the plans for Deadpool’s future are under wraps. While it’s clear that Ryan Reynolds is in contact with the powers that be, there’s no telling what those talks contain. But if the Free Guy actor is to be believed, we’ll finally be privy to some plans soon.

Technically, Deadpool did already make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ryan Reynolds suited back up as the Merc with the Mouth opposite Taika Waititi’s Korg in a fun ad for Free Guy. While fans were delighted, it only made the calls for Deadpool 3 information louder.

Given the Deadpool franchise’s R-rating , fans have been wondering if the language and violence would be pared down thanks to Marvel being owned by Disney. So while fans are eager to see Ryan Reynolds’ character finally crossover with characters like The Avengers, that possibility certainly provides some unique challenges.