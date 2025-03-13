Daredevil: Born Again’s White Tiger Storyline Took A Horrific Turn, But I Think This Is Paving The Way For Another Superhero

Warning: SPOILERS for the Daredevil: Born Again episode “The Hollow of His Hand” are ahead!

Daredevil: Born Again didn’t waste any time putting its viewers through the emotional wringer in its debut episode, as Elden Henson’s Foggy Nelson was killed by Bullseye within the first 10 minutes (although he’s somehow coming back in Season 2). Now there’s even more heartache to be had, as the latest episode of the series to air on the 2025 TV schedule, ended with Kamar de los Reyes’ Hector Ayala, a.k.a. White Tiger, being murdered. It was a devastating ending to this two-episode arc, but I also think that Hector’s death will lead to another superhero being introduced either on Born Again or one of the upcoming Marvel TV shows. Specifically, it’s someone who can become the new White Tiger.

Hector Ayala Was Killed By Someone Wearing The Punisher’s Symbol

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

As those who watched “Optics” last week will remember, Hector Ayala was arrested for allegedly assaulting and killing an undercover police officer. In actuality, Hector only attacked the man and his partner because he saw them beating up a man named Nicky Torres, who was their informant. Hector had no idea they were corrupt cops, and he didn’t push the deceased man into the path off an oncoming train, the guy tripped. Oh, and Hector did all this as a civilian, not as the White Tiger empowered by his mystical amulet.

Matt Murdock took up Hector’s case after overhearing him being beat up by some cops in an interrogation room. The man formerly known as Daredevil (for now) caught a lucky break last week when he found where Nicky had been hiding, and his investigator Cherry successfully got the informant to the court room this week with the help of his partner. However, feeling intimidated by all the police officers in the room, Nicky lied, denying he was at the subway station where Hector had rescued him. Desperate to prove Hector’s innocence, after Matt brought his client to the stand, he revealed to the court that he was White Tiger, despite the fact that it’d already been agreed by himself, the prosecutor and the judge not to bring that up.

Matt’s gambit paid off, as the witnesses who testified to how White Tiger saved them was enough to convince the jury that Hector Ayala was a man of true character, not a murderer. So he was found not guilty on all counts… but his happiness was short-lived. Soon after, while out on patrol as White Tiger, Hector was shot in the head by someone wearing the Punisher skull symbol on their chest. Was this actually Frank Castle?

I sincerely doubt it, as murdering someone who’s protecting the innocent, even if they are technically breaking the law when doing it, sounds like a step too far for him, not to mention hypocritical. Instead, given the various police officers we’ve seen on Daredevil: Born Again with Punisher-themed tattoos, it’s likely that another corrupt cop pulled the trigger to dispense what they see as “justice.” We know Jon Bernthal is reprising Frank this season on Born Again (as well as has a Punisher Disney+ special coming next year), so I think it’s safe to say he won’t take kindly to these cops co-opting his brand.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Marvel Comics)

I Think Hector’s Niece Will Become The New White Tiger

Hector Ayala is no longer with us (and sadly, Kamar de los Reyes died in December 2023), but that doesn’t mean the legacy of the White Tiger is over. While Hector was testifying in court, he mentioned that he and his wife Soledad were living with his sister and niece, and the girl was shown seated next to Soledad. Although Hector’s niece wasn’t named, I think it’s safe to say she’s Angela, as that’s her name in the comics.

Created by Brian Michael Dennis and Alex Maleev for 2004’s Daredevil #58, Angela del Toro is the fourth character to carry the White Tiger mantle. On Earth-616, i.e. the main Marvel Comics continuity (which is also how the main MCU reality is identified in the Marvel multiverse, confusingly), Hector Ayala has been wrongfully accused of murder, and he was shot dead while trying to escape incarceration before Matt Murdock could use evidence that proved his innocence. Angela, an FBI agent inherited the amulets that gave Hector his powers and decided to become the new White Tiger.

Given that the MCU’s Angela (again, that’s what I’m calling her until proven otherwise) is a teenager like Hector’s sister Ava (who was the fifth White Tiger) in the comics rather than an adult, obviously Daredevil: Born Again is giving us a looser adaptation of this character. Hell, she didn’t even speak in “The Hollow of His Hand.” Honestly, if Angela ends up returning to play a more significant role in this series or elsewhere, I would not be surprised if she’s recast with a more well-known actress.

Regardless, the stage has been set for a new White Tiger to potentially emerge, as Hector’s murderer didn’t take his amulet. That will end up back in his family’s hands, and assuming that Soledad wants nothing to do with that artifact, then it can end up in Angela’s possession. Obviously she wouldn’t become a superhero right away, but with the right training, why can’t she be a teenaged superhero like Spider-Man and Ms. Marvel? Hector may not have gotten that much time to shine as White Tiger in the MCU, but I like the thought of his memory living on in Angela.

I’m not saying this would happen in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, but maybe this would make for a fun surprise in Season 2, alongside learning who Matthew Lillard is playing. Or, if Born Again will last longer than two seasons, then Angela putting on the White Tiger costume could be saved for when she’s noticeably older. Right now, I’m just going to pour one out for Hector and continue enjoying Born Again week to week with my Disney+ subscription.