Daredevil: Born Again Has Already Confirmed Another Big Character's Return After Season 1 Premiere, Let’s Discuss How That May Happen

Warning! The following contains SPOILERS from the series premiere of Daredevil: Born Again.

Daredevil: Born Again didn't play it safe with its premiere, as it killed off one of the original Daredevil series' most beloved characters in its opening minutes. It's a move so big that show creatives lost sleep over it, and star Charlie Cox became emotional speaking to CinemaBlend about it. Killing Foggy Nelson was wild, but the wildest reveal may still be on the way.

Marvel top brass Brad Windenbaum confirmed in an interview with Brandon Davis that Foggy will return in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. That's right, there's a chance we could see Foggy in upcoming Marvel TV shows, but let's talk about how this return could happen.

(Image credit: Netflix/Marvel)

Foggy Could Return Via The Multiverse

The multiverse has played a huge part in Marvel projects as of late, and it looks like it will continue to do so. While Daredevil prided itself on being a grounded series during the Netflix years, we've already seen its characters step into more fantastical situations given Kingpin's impressive durability in Hawkeye and Matt having a fling with She-Hulk. I don't think it's a stretch to say this series will feature the multiverse, and that could be how Foggy Nelson makes his big return.

There's a multiverse of Foggys out there, each one equally as capable of filling the shoes of the dead Foggy. Hey, there might even be a Foggy that became a superhero who could provide some much-needed backup, and while it wouldn't be exactly the same as having your dead best friend back, fans would likely appreciate seeing actor Elden Henson again.

I've had a theory that Daredevil: Born Again could even bring the Foggy from the Netflix universe into the series, though all interviews thus far have indicated this revival technically is a direct follow-up, but for legal purposes can't be called Daredevil Season 4. Despite that, I could buy this is a very similar universe and that bringing in Foggy from the original series could officially bridge the gap between the two shows in a way I know I'd appreciate.

(Image credit: Netflix/Marvel)

Foggy Could Return Via Flashbacks

If this were a normal television show without superheroes and impossible events happening all the time, Foggy returning via flashbacks would be the most obvious explanation. After all, in the real world people stay dead after dying, so if he were to return, it would have to be via a flashback or dream sequence.

It's a theory that, while logical, I'm not necessarily in love with for various reasons. The fact that this series is a continuation of a previous series with some weirdness that still has yet to be explained makes jumping into the past complicated enough. I'm not sure we need more flashbacks to add to the lore of three seasons that came before, but it's certainly a possibility.

I guess if it comes to settling for Foggy flashbacks compared to not having Foggy in the series anymore, I can live with the former option. I just see the potential for it to get very messy to add new flashbacks on top of all the previous information we've learned from the original series. Of course, Daredevil: Born Again's writers have a right to be trusted, especially with how strong that two-episode premiere was.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Foggy Could Be Brought Back Via Marvel's Various Resurrection Methods

If there's one thing that's true about the superhero genre, it's that characters rarely stay dead forever. If there's a way for a man exposed to gamma radiation to become a nigh-indestructible force of nature, there are definitely more than a few ways for Foggy Nelson to return from the dead.

Remember that magic elixir The Hand had that allowed Elektra to cheat death? The criminal outfit has yet to make an appearance in Daredevil: Born Again, but I have to think it'll surface before too long, especially if Kingpin starts some sort of major power grab on New York with his newfound power as an elected official.

I guess my main hangup on this possibility would be what motive The Hand would have in resurrecting Foggy Nelson. If they knew Matt Murdock was Daredevil, the answer is obvious. That said, I'm not sure they do, so I would be skeptical they'd go out of their way to bring him back. I'm not saying The Hand couldn't figure that out, but we'd need some explanation as to why they brought Foggy back.

And to be clear, there are plenty of other ways to bring someone back from the dead in the Marvel universe than magic elixirs. Maybe the Foggy that was killed was actually a Skrull sleeper agent and the real Foggy is elsewhere? Perhaps Daredevil can go back in time and steal another Foggy from the past and bring them to the present?

As those oddly specific examples referencing past Marvel movies where things like that happened illustrated, there's no real shortage of ways to bring back Foggy Nelson. In fact, I'm sure the Disney+ series could introduce a previously unseen way to do it and fans would largely be on board with it, provided it jives with the Marvel lore. Honestly, I'd be ok if the reason didn't make sense, I just want to see Foggy back and for Karen and Matt to stop fighting. It was a great twist to kick off the new series and set it apart from what came before, but I'm ready to see the trio I love back together again.

Daredevil: Born Again streams new episodes on Disney+ on Tuesdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. It'll likely be a good while before we find out how the Marvel series brings Foggy back into the fold, so hopefully everything up until then is as exciting and thrilling as what we've seen so far.