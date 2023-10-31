Deadpool 3 Director Reveals Hugh Jackman’s Reaction To Wolverine’s Yellow Suit

All some X-Men fans have ever wanted is to see the live-action Wolverine in his blue and yellow suit. Hugh Jackman’s iconic mutant in the world of past and upcoming Marvel movies is about to grant that wish through his appearance in Deadpool 3. And according to director Shawn Levy, even the Australian actor had a pretty intense response.

While being interview by ReelBlend co-host Jake Hamilton on his Jake’s Takes YouTube channel, the All the Light We Cannot See director even dropped an accidental F-bomb when recalling the moment. What’s even more impressive is that while Hugh Jackman was jazzed to hear it was happening, Levy also shared how the enthusiasm of Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige factored into the decision:

I’m so happy we were able to release that one picture before the strike paused production… I think this would have gone down this way anyway. But when we first told Kevin Feige that Hugh Jackman wanted to join the movie, my recollection is damn near the first thing he said was ‘Okay, but let’s go with the blue and yellow. Just tell me we’re going with the blue and yellow.’ And when I approached Hugh with that idea he’s like ‘Fuck yeah.’

To look back on the road to Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool 3 look is something pretty wild to behold. Technically we almost got a suit reminiscent of Wolverine's comic specific duds in The Wolverine, but that scene was deleted from the picture. This time around history and comic fans won out, and you can easily see why.

While the costumes that Hugh Jackman has worn in his tenure as the OG X-Men star have been pretty spectacular, and in some cases very flattering to his physique, the old "blue and yellow" has been absent for some time. So of course Jackman, and the world at large, dropped some appropriate profanity when Deadpool 3’s Wolverine costume was revealed.

As if having The Greatest Showman’s star back for one more (potentially final) ride wasn’t enough, Shawn Levy and company brought him back in style. You honestly can’t buy that sort of press, and to know that it was a unanimously popular choice just enhances the excitement for Ryan Reynolds’ return to the merc with the mouth.

Though both the WGA writers strike and the SAG-AFTRA actors strike have almost certainly delayed Deadpool 3 , it’s images like this that keep the hype engines fired for the faithful fans. At this point, it probably doesn’t matter when we see Hugh Jackman in action with his comic accurate costume. Knowing it’s going to happen is something that’ll keep smiles on a lot of faces as we wait for the eventual release.