Deadpool 3 Image Reveals Hugh Jackman Finally Rocking Wolverine's Yellow Suit

Over the past decade and change, the superhero genre has become a behemoth force in the film industry-- particularly the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Shawn Levy's Deadpool 3, which has been a long time coming. This is partly because the blockbuster will feature Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine for the first time since Logan. And an epic Deadpool 3 image has revealed that Jackman is finally rocking Wolverine's signature yellow suit from the comics for the first time in live-action. Do you hear that sound? It's X-Men fans everywhere cheering.

The third Deadpool movie is currently filming, and a number of thrilling updates about the project have been arriving online. While it was recently announced that Jennifer Garner would be reprising her role as Elektra, that news might pale in comparison to the reveal of Hugh Jackman in the yellow suit. Check out the image below, courtesy of Ryan Reynolds' Instagram story.

(Image credit: Instagram)

I'm not crying, you're crying. Deadpool 3 seems like it's really going to deliver for the fans, and Wolverine finally rocking the yellow suit in live-action is just one example of how Ryan Reynolds and company will do just that. And yes, Hugh Jackman looks thoroughly awesome. I mean, just look at that guy's hair!

Both Reynolds and Jackman shared this image on social media, and smart money says it's quickly going to go viral. After all, fans have been waiting years to finally see the yellow suit show up in live-action. While this was teased during at the end of The Wolverine, it never actually came to fruition in projects like X-Men: Days of Future Past or Logan. But all that is about to change.

The details of Deadpool 3's story are being kept under wraps for the time being, but it certainly seems like Shawn Levy and company are going to be throwing everything but the kitchen sink at the upcoming blockbuster. The inclusion of Jennifer Garner as Elektra blew the fandom's minds, especially since it's been nearly two decades since she last took up that character's sai on the big screen. Additionally, fans are concerned about exactly how Deadpool 3 will honor the emotional ending of Logan.

One thing that seems clear is that Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are going to have absolutely killer chemistry in the upcoming Deadpool sequel. The pair of actors are known for their delightful faux feud on social media, and it should be fun to see that dynamic play out on the big screen. I'm betting that Wade Wilson is going to lose a few limbs after pissing off everyone's favorite clawed X-Man.

Deadpool 3 is currently set to arrive in theaters on May 3rd. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.