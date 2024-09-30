Deadpool & Wolverine Got Away With Tons Of NSFW Content, But Ryan Reynolds Confirms Kevin Feige Did Ask Him To Remove A Line

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to be wildly popular, thanks to new releases hitting both theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The latest movie release to hit theaters is Deadpool and Wolverine, which broke records upon its release. The threequel got away with tons of NSFW content, but Ryan Reynolds confirms Kevin Feige did ask him to remove a line.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order originally feared for how Deadpool would work within the shared universe, but luckily Shawn Levy's blockbuster still had the same R-rated tone. But Levy and Reynolds have a cut joke that they're going to the grave with, Reynolds speaking at the Fast company Innovation Festival (via Deadline) about the one joke that got cut. In his words:

There was only one line in the entire film that they asked me to take out. No. No. No! And they were right!

Talk about perspective. While one might have assumed that Reynolds didn't want to cut any jokes from Deadpool & Wolverine, he seems to concede that Kevin Feige had the right idea. Unfortunately, it's unclear if we'll ever be privy to exactly what that joke was.

Given just how much money Deadpool 3 made, especially after box office bombs like The Marvels, fans are expecting Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to factor heavily into upcoming Marvel movies. And taking Kevin Feige's note about one Deadpool & Wolverine joke is just one way to keep that collaboration going.

In the same appearance, Reynolds spoke more about the decision to cut one joke from the third Deadpool flick, saying:

As soon as somebody says something, like, ‘Ryan, Bob Iger here. Would love it if you’d take that one line out. It’s really going to make our life hard over here.’ As soon as they say that, there’s just something in my brain that goes, ‘Must keep line! Precious!’ And then as soon as the fog of war lifts and you have a second thought, it’s like, ‘Of course I can take that out. Can I say something about Pinocchio instead? And the answer is yes!

While some fans (and maybe even Ryan Reynolds) were nervous about how Deadpool's R-rated sensibility would translate into the MCU, the third movie definitely didn't hold back. We got plenty of F-bombs, wild jokes, as well as bloody violence. There's just one joke that didn't make it into the theatrical cut, at the studio's behest.

Only time will tell how the Merc with a Mouth will factor into future MCU projects. But fans are looking forward to potential crossovers, hopefully within a major blockbuster like Avengers: Doomsday. We'll just have to wait, and see if the cut joke from the threequel will be revealed sometime down the line.

The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.