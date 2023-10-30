Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Is Still Streaming On Disney+, And Marvel Dropped A PSA That I Love So Much

Hold on to your astral projections, because Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is still weaving its web of mystique on Disney+. (And it's a perfect watch for anyone looking for something creepy over the Halloween holiday.) The blockbuster comic book publisher Marvel took to social media to share the perfect Scarlet Witch pic accompanied by a cheeky, charming, and honestly, a little eerie PSA that I cannot get enough of.

Marvel's official Threads account shared an image of everyone's favorite witch, capturing the essence of the madness before reminding everyone the superhero movie is still streaming for anyone with a Disney+ subscription . The image features the one and only Scarlet Witch (played by the incomparable Elizabeth Olsen) and depicts Wanda suspended in mid-air, surrounded by a circle of flickering candles. This visual is a testament to the film's mind-bending, magical atmosphere, but it's the accompanying quote that throws a fun curveball:

Girls night in 😊💗🌸

This playful post from the comics company is a refreshing departure from the intense and otherworldly narrative of Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. You can't help but love that the company has such fun with some of its most famous characters like this.

If you’ve been following the Marvel movies in order, you already know that Multiverse of Madness takes viewers on a wild journey across different dimensions, introducing alternate versions of some beloved characters. Many fans, myself included, were genuinely surprised by Wanda’s shift to the role of the main antagonist, especially considering her profoundly moving and heroic character arc in WandaVision. Nevertheless, Doctor Strange’s second adventure still offers plenty of entertainment.

But I must admit that the Scarlet Witch’s brutal murder of the Illuminati left me quite bewildered. It felt completely out of sync with the Wanda we’ve come to know in the MCU. Here’s to hoping that if Elizabeth Olsen reprises her role, Wanda will have a chance at redemption. I just can’t bring myself to believe that her decision at the end of the film to meet her demise during the closing moments is the last we will see of her.

Elizabeth Olsen’s future within the MCU remains uncertain, especially given the actress' candidness about wanting to pursue new acting endeavors outside of superhero flicks. Her desire to explore Wanda’s mutant heritage and connections to the X-Men, who are poised to enter the fictional universe very soon, was evident in her statements this past summer. With luck, Olsen will have the chance to delve into these aspects while spreading her creative wings and taking on various projects that don’t necessitate donning a super suit.

Considering the unique structure of WandaVision and the subsequent character developments in the MCU, it appears unlikely that we’ll ever witness a second season, especially in the same way it happened for Loki. Nevertheless, the miniseries remains an exceptional show worth watching if you haven’t had the pleasure yet. And while you’re at it, don’t forget to give the Master of the Mystic Arts’ second movie a watch because either would make a heck of a “Girl’s night in.”