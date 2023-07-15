Marvel’s Elizabeth Olsen Reveals The Scarlet Witch Story She Still Wants To Explore

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massive place, one with great influence on the entertainment industry as a whole. We’re currently in Phase Five, and those who have been watching the Marvel movies in order have our favorite characters. Wanda Maximoff has definitely become a fan favorite, especially after WandaVision. Audiences are curious about what will come next for the Scarlet Witch, and Elizabeth Olsen recently revealed a story she’d like to explore in an upcoming Marvel movie . And it’s one that I’d also love to see.

Wanda has had a fascinating arc throughout her years in the MCU, going from villain to Avenger to murderous superpowered witch. The end of Doctor Strange 2 saw her seemingly perish while destroying the Darkhold castle, although fans didn’t really believe that she was gone forever. A Twitter clip of Elizabeth Olsen has been circulating online, where she revealed a Marvel story she’s interested in exploring. As she put it,

I just really wanna figure out the whole mutant thing. I would love to explore [X-Men] so much.

Honestly, same. Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox and its properties finally opened the door for the X-Men to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, this is why Wanda could become the Scarlet Witch years after her introduction. And Olsen is ready to see the mutant part of her signature character fleshed out sometime in the future. Mr. Feige, are you listening?

While Elizabeth Olsen has admitted she has no idea what’s coming next for her in the MCU, she has offered some ideas about what she’d be interested in. In addition to mutants and the X-Men, Olsen also revealed that she’d love to have a crossover moment with Ms. Marvel . Technically these two ideas could happen at once, as the Ms. Marvel finale revealed that she was indeed a mutant. Back when Doctor Strange 2 was being released, Olsen shared her interest in X-Men .

Luckily for fans of the X-Men, there is one upcoming movie that will seemingly lean on that mythology. Shawn Levy’s Deadpool 3 is currently filming, and Hugh Jackman is returning to the role of Wolverine for the occasion. Set photos even revealed that Jackman is rocking Logan’s signature yellow suit for the first time. We’ll have to see if this movie answers where mutants have been throughout the MCU, or if it leaves things open ended for a future mutant-centric project.

Whatever comes next for Wanda, many fans are hoping to see a redemption arc for the beloved magical hero. While her actions in WandaVision were fueled by grief and trauma, some fans took umbrage with Scarlet Witch being a full-fledged villain in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And when Kang comes in his full power, the Avengers are going to need all the help they can get.