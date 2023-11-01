Doctor Who's Russell T. Davies Says Marvel Contacted Him About A 'British' Show, And I Have Thoughts About What It Could've Been

The Marvel Cinematic Universe now spans across multiple realities, so it's only logical that at least one of Marvel's Disney+ series would eventually feature Britain as its core setting. Just such a plan was set to happen sooner rather than later, at least based on recent comments from Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies, who claimed that Marvel reached out about him putting a "British" series together, and I have some thoughts about what it could have been, since he's not even clued in.

The iconic showrunner, who returned to Doctor Who to help work on its 60th anniversary, recently talked about his conversation with Marvel during an interview with SFX Magazine. Russell T. Davies couldn't say much about the conversation, mainly because he was in the dark on what exactly was being asked as well:

I got asked to showrun a British Marvel show, but [they said] 'We can’t tell you what it is.' To this day, I watch them and I can’t work out which show that was going to be. Obviously planning to make a British Marvel show that I haven’t seen. Has that happened?

There's not currently a British Marvel series that's available to watch with a Disney+ subscription, so my guess would be the company either scrapped the plan or it's still in development. So then, what could Marvel have wanted Russell T. Davies on for its shared universe? I have some thoughts, purely based on speculation and what we know about the MCU.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Captain Britain

Captain Britain is an obvious choice for a British superhero to get a series, and there have been big names that circled the role over the years. Simon Pegg is a popular name that was attached, and for a time, it seemed like Pegg was interested in bringing Captain Britain to the MCU. The actor later clarified his comments, however, saying he'd rather be an audience member when it comes to hero movies. Still, that doesn't mean Marvel hasn't continued to look for a Captain Britain and had one in mind when Russell T. Davies was approached.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Black Knight

Dane Whitman popped up at the end of The Eternals and was played by English actor Kit Harington. Harington recently clarified he won't be appearing in the Blade movie, which has me asking what he was brought in to do. The hero Black Knight feels ripe for a Marvel series, and who better than to helm a story about a character steeped in Arthurian legend than someone like Russell T. Davies? It doesn't get more British than that.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Peggy Carter

The story of Peggy Carter seemed like it could be revived when she was introduced as the variant Captain Carter, but the character's death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that left actress Hayley Atwell frustrated kind of shut the book on that. Still, Carter is a beloved character in the Marvel Universe people seem to get behind, and seeing as Daredevil received another series, maybe she could after Agent Carter?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

A Series Set In Britain, But Not About A British Hero

Another possibility is that Marvel had an idea for a series set in Britain, but not necessarily a story about a British hero. While that might be a bummer to those in the UK, superhero shows like Secret Invasion have featured American characters overseas before. It's not the sexiest option given all discussed prior, but it is a possibility.

Perhaps more information about a British Marvel series will surface in the coming months. In the meantime, fans of Russell T. Davies can catch his latest efforts when Doctor Who debuts its 60th anniversary on Disney+ starting on Saturday, November 25th. Tune in for a new era of the beloved series, and maybe watch an episode of a Marvel show afterward.