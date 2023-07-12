Eternals’ Kit Harington Clarifies His Possible Involvement In The New Blade Movie

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, and we’re currently in the midst of Phase Five. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely the Blade , which will see Mahershala Ali take on the title role made famous by Wesley Snipes. The Oscar-winning actor technically made his MCU debut in the post-credits scene of Eternals , although we only heard his voice. The scene featured Kit Harington 's Dane Whitman, and rumors quickly spread that he might have a role in the vampiric blockbuster. And now the Game of Thrones alum has clarified his possible involvement in that new Blade movie.

While Eternals failed to perform at the box office, Chloé Zhao’s movie introduced a ton of new characters that have the potential to become major presences in the larger MCU. While Dane Whitman was a civilian throughout the film’s runtime, the post-credits scene revealed he was in possession of the Ebony Blade, which is an enchanted sword in the comics. Kit Harington recently appeared at Superhero Comic Con, and a video from Twitter showed him addressing that scene, and his rumored role in Blade. He responded honestly, sharing:

The honest answer is I think that’s the intention with the character. I think there was some misunderstanding about whether he was going to be in the Blade movie. He was never meant to be in the Blade movie and isn’t.

Well, there you have it. While Chloé Zhao briefly worked with Mahershala Ali on that Eternals scene, it was seemingly never going to set up Harington's role in Blade. Perhaps a crossover could happen sometime in the future, but the GOT actor made it clear that he’s not going to appear in the upcoming reboot. We’ll just have to see what Kevin Feige and company have up their sleeve for the future.

Kit Harington’s comments about his Marvel future might be disappointing to fans who were hoping to see him and Ali’s vampiric superhero team up during the runtime of Blade. But it might make more sense for the character to get an origin story and his own movie before having crossover events with other members of the shared universe. Although this does raise even more questions about what’s coming next for Dane Whitman.

Eternals had a ton of hype around it ahead of its release, thanks to the stellar cast of actors and Zhao’s use of stunning practical locations. Unfortunately, Eternals was a box office disappointment , and the MCU audience had trouble connecting with the new team of heroes. There’s been no news from the studio or director about a possible sequel , despite the cliffhanger ending. But moviegoers have been eager to learn any information, especially related to the frozen corpse of Tiamut that nearly destroyed Earth.