I Can’t Get Enough Of This Dragon Ball Z Fan Art Reimagining Goku And Vegeta As Deadpool And Wolverine

Sometimes the best duos in film and television aren’t comprised of two people who get along splendidly, but rather are polar opposites and chaotic together in the best way. This is currently best exemplified by the latest of the Marvel movies in order, Deadpool & Wolverine, as we have a wisecracking, fourth wall-breaking mercenary paired with a gruff, clawed alcoholic mutant who’s dealing with survivor’s guilt. As a more classic example, there’s Goku and Vegeta from Dragon Ball Z, but what happens when you mix these high-ranking Z fighters together with these Marvel mutants? Some fan art has delivered this reimagining, and I’m loving the results.

It should come as no surprise to anyone remotely familiar with these two properties that Vegeta would be merged with Wolverine. Both are angry dudes who can’t stand their more lighthearted partner, although at least Wolverine doesn’t have the power to destroy planets like Vegeta, the Prince of Saiyans, does. In any case, here’s how Vegeta would look if he donned Wolverine’s yellow costume and adamantium claws, courtesy of salvamakoto.

A post shared by SALVA (@salvamakoto) A photo posted by on

That melding just works tremendously, does it? I can also easily envision Vegeta saying, “I’m the best at what I do, and what I do isn’t very nice.” As for Goku and Deadpool, while the below piece of artwork shows the lead protagonist from the Dragon Ball franchise (created by the late Akira Toriyama) ditching Wade Wilson’s mask, as it’s still necessary to show that gloriously spiky hair, he otherwise looks pretty good suited up as the Merc with the Mouth:

A post shared by SALVA (@salvamakoto) A photo posted by on

Say what you will about Deadpool & Wolverine’s title protagonists, but at least they didn’t start their relationship off as straight up enemies. That was the case with Goku and Vegeta when the latter showed up on Earth with Nappa at the beginning of Dragon Ball Z. However, when villains like Frieza and Cell started wreaking havoc, Goku and Vegeta were able to put aside their differences and become allies. Logan and Wade Wilson are on the same footing now, although I’d like to think that with the way Deadpool & Wolverine ends, they’ll end up having a closer relationship than Goku and Vegeta do, if not necessarily become the best of friends.

Whether we’ll ever see Deadpool and Wolverine paired together on the big screen again remains to be seen. However, given that Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars will continue the exploration of the Marvel multiverse (we are, after all, in The Multiverse Saga), don’t be surprised if they return in those upcoming Marvel movies. Looking back to Goku and Vegeta, they’ll both be back for Dragon Ball Daima, the new anime series that’s premiering this October on the 2024 TV schedule.

Deadpool & Wolverine is still playing in theaters, but count on it becoming available to stream with a Disney+ subscription sometime before the year is over. If you’d like to stream shows like Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z Kai, Dragon Ball GT and Dragon Ball Super, all you need is a Hulu subscription.