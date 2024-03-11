After Having To Drop Out Of Captain Marvel, DeWanda Wise Reveals The MCU Role She’s Now Eyeing, And It’s Perfect

Jurassic World Dominion breakout star DeWanda Wise has Hollywood breaking its neck to collaborate with her. However, before she joined the Jurassic World franchise, Wise was set to make her MCU debut as Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel before dropping out and being replaced by Lashana Lynch. Years after dropping out of the Marvel film, the actress has her eyes set on another MCU role.

The Jurassic World actress made her MCU intentions known during an interview with The Movie Dweeb for her latest film Imaginary. Of course, after kicking butt as the best character in Dominion, Wise is more than capable of managing the high-flying action of the MCU. After leaving Maria behind, the Hollywood actress revealed she would play only one Marvel character if offered a new MCU project, saying:

[Storm] is the only Marvel character I'm interested in. It's the only Marvel character I've ever been interested in. … I think we're going to single-handedly make that happen, and I thank you for that.

It would make sense for Wise to join the pantheon of Storm actresses. She showed in Dominion that she could balance action-filled scenes and intense emotional moments. The She’s Gotta Have It star would take Storm to new heights after Halle Berry and Alexandra Shipp played the X-Men mother figure in their respective franchises. Having her rejoin the MCU now would work as the X-Men are posed to make their MCU debut at some point.

Of course, the Storm MCU debut initiative isn’t anything new. Marvel fans thought their favorite weather witch would make her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as rumors circulated Rihanna or Beyonce playing the iconic Marvel character. Early rumors of Michaela Coel playing the X-Men staple swirled before she was confirmed to play Aneka. So, the Marvel faithful have been waiting for the beloved Omega-level mutant to make her big-screen return.

Things are lining up for Storm and Co. to join the MCU after Disney bought 21st Century Fox finally. Deadpool officially joined Marvel with Wolverine in toe as seen in the Easter Egg-filled Deadpool 3 trailer. The threequel will arrive in theaters on July 26. While fans wait for a live-action X-Men return, the collective made their animated return in the X-Men ’97 trailer with other possible 1990s Marvel characters returning. Viewers won’t have to wait long for the X-Men: The Animated Series revival as its two-episode premiere arrives on Disney+ on March 20.

It might be some time before fans see a live-action Storm, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any upcoming Marvel movies worth waiting for, including Deadpool & Wolverine and Captain America 4. Check out the entire MCU with a Disney+ subscription. While waiting for more MCU fare, check out our movie schedule for any non-Marvel films.