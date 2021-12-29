Eternals’ Director Explains Alternate Ending With Harry Styles, How His Character Changed
Harry Styles almost didn't make it to the MCU.
Spoilers ahead for Eternals!
Marvel fans everywhere were simultaneously shocked and delighted when pop idol Harry Styles made his debut appearance as Eros in an Eternals post-credits scene. The new screen version of the comic book hero insinuates that he will help the Eternals, but Eros (along with the rest of the cast) was originally meant to have a much darker fate - at least, according to director Chloé Zhao.
In a recent ‘Spoiler Special’ interview with Empire, Chloé Zhao discussed the film’s thematic undertones and the introduction of Thanos’ brother Eros. In the initial iteration of the script, Harry Styles’ character, an Eternal himself, was mind-wiped and sent off to another planet along with the rest of his immortal kindred. Chloé Zhao explains:
Although Thanos was killed by Thor in Avengers: Endgame, it seems that his influence will live on in Eros. The brothers’ backstory is fully fleshed out in the comics, leaving Marvel with plenty of material to mine for future plotlines. A sequel to Eternals has not yet been confirmed, but Chloé Zhao is ready to explore the sibling rivalry that characterizes the relationship between Eros and Thanos. She said:
Eternals is now playing in theaters everywhere. Need an MCU refresher? You can catch up on the story of Thanos in the Avengers trilogy on Disney+.
