Fantastic Four Producer Teases Big Surprises For Marvel Fans, And Now My Mind Is Racing
Marvel producer Nate Moore teased plenty of surprises for Matt Shakman's Fantastic Four movie.
Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has officially begun, thanks to the recent release of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. It looks like we’re building toward a larger conflict with Kang, while also being introduced to beloved characters from the comics. One of the most hotly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely The Fantastic Four, which will finally bring the titular team of heroes into the MCU. One of the movie’s producers is teasing big surprises for Marvel fans, and now my mind is racing.
The Fantastic Four are some of the most iconic Marvel heroes from the comics, so they’re a team that the general public knows well. Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox and its properties finally made way for them to join the MCU, although the studio has been keeping its cards close to the chest. But producer Nate Moore recently spoke to Deadline about that upcoming blockbuster, saying:
Color me intrigued. WandaVision is my all-time favorite Marvel project, and it was so wildly popular thanks to the twists and turns that Matt Shakman and company put into the alluded series. If he’s using that same innovation on the upcoming Fantastic Four movie, then he could take the story just about anywhere.
Given just how much WandaVision kept audiences on their toes (resulting in endless fan theories), the fact that Matt Shakman will also surprise audiences with Fantastic Four definitely has my interest piqued. Are bold changes happening to the characters we know and love? Perhaps their long-awaited introduction will have to do with the multiverse, which the studio has leaned into on both the small and silver screens. There’s so many possibilities.
Nate Moore is a Marvel producer who usually has his hands in a number of different pies. The Fantastic Four will be no exception, although it will be interesting to see exactly how that team is introduced to the massive shared universe. Their arrival has been highly anticipated since the Disney/Fox deal went through, along with the X-Men. Phase Four teased both teams in not-so-subtle ways.
Obviously the biggest question currently surrounding the upcoming Fantastic Four movie is exactly which actors will be playing the team’s four heroes. John Krasinski briefly played Reed Richards/ Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but there’s no telling if that cameo will grow into a full role. In fact, recent reports indicate the studio is building the cast around Sue Storm/ The Invisible Woman.
The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 5th, while Ant-Man 3 is still in theaters. Be sure to check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experien
