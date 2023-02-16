Marvel's Fantastic Four Movie Is Reportedly Looking To Focus On Casting One Of The Heroes Before The Other Three

The 2015 Fantastic Four reboot failed to hit with critics and audiences, resulting in the sequel being scrapped and Marvel’s First Family being absent from the big screen for nearly a decade. Not to worry though, as soon the Marvel Cinematic Universe will introduce its versions of Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, The Thing and The Human Torch. In fact, word’s come in that the next Fantastic Four movie is starting the casting process, and apparently finding an actor for one of the heroes is being prioritized over the other three.

As with the previous three Fantastic Four movies (four if you’re counting the unreleased one from 1994), the MCU’s reboot will feature Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Ben Grimm and Johnny Storm as its core protagonists. According to Deadline reporter Justin Kroll, Marvel Studios is expected to cast Sue before any of the others, saying on Twitter:

While the film won’t shoot till top of 24, word around town is the Marvel will begin gearing up casting process of F4 this month. No names rumored for now but the belief is the focus will be casting Sue Storm first and building out the rest of team after she is set. Stay Tuned

Justin Kroll clarified in a follow-up tweet that even though Fantastic Four is “gearing up,” it could still be “weeks or even months” until the public learns about the actors starring in the upcoming Marvel movie. Still, assuming Kroll’s sources are accurate, Marvel Studios is keen on finding an actress to bring Sue Storm to life first, and once that’s been handled, that’ll give a good idea on how Reed Richards, Ben Grimm and Johnny Storm should be cast. There’s been speculation that Mila Kunis might be in consideration for the role because she recently seen having coffee with Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman, but take that with a grain of salt.

Sue Storm was previously played by Jessica Alba in the Tim Story-helmed Fantastic Four duology, and by Kate Mara in the 2015 reboot. Sue was also indirectly mentioned in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when John Krasinski’s Reed Richards, the Mister Fantastic of Earth-838, confirmed that his children’s mother was still alive when Earth-616’s Wanda Maximoff inquired. She soon after spaghetti’d the stretchy superhero, but at least we’re only a couple years away from seeing the main MCU reality’s Reed and Sue together alongside her brother and Reed’s best friend.

Along with Matt Shakman in the director’s chair, Fantastic Four’s behind-the-scenes talent includes Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer writing the script. While no specific plot details for this reboot have officially emerged yet, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has said that it won’t chronicle the team’s origin story. It’s also been rumored that Doctor Doom will not be used as the movie’s main antagonist, as he ill instead only appear in an end-credits scene.

Assuming there aren’t any delays/setbacks, Fantastic Four will premiere in theaters on February 14, 2025. We’ll let you know once Sue Storm and the rest of the team are cast, but for now, watch the previous Fantastic Four cinematic adventures with your Disney+ subscription as you make your way through the Marvel movies in order.