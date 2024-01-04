Florence Pugh Crushed In Black Widow, But Another A-Lister Turned Down Playing Yelena First

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is still going strong, thanks to both movies and streaming content that's available with a Disney+ subscription. Throughout Phases Four and Five, Florence Pugh has become a fan favorite character as Natasha's sister Yelena, a role she'll reprise in the upcoming Marvel movie Thunderbolts. While Pugh crushed as Yelena, another A-lister turned down the role first. Namely, four-time Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan.

While joining the MCU is a dream for many, it's a unique gig that comes with tight Marvel security and long production periods. Deadline reporter Justin Kroll recently appeared on the podcast The Town with Matthew Belloni, where he explained why Saoirse Ronan decided not to play Yelena in Black Widow, offering:

The Saoirse thing, I’ve heard stuff she’s passed on. She passed on Florence’s role in Black Widow, the sister. Marvel has not been her cup of tea, and she was not interested.

There you have it. Per this report, the Little Women actress seemingly isn't keen on joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe anytime soon. While this might be a bummer for fans of her work, this opened the door for Pugh to absolutely nail it as Yelena, which has already become a years-long gig.

The say everything happens for a reason, and this casting shake-up certainly feels like it worked out the way it was meant to. Florence Pugh was able to craft a fully formed character in Black Widow, and smart money says she's going to be around the MCU for a while now. And is this report is to be believed, Ronan wouldn't have enjoyed that commitment to Marvel very much.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Following Black Widow's credits scene, Pugh would end up returning as Yelena in Hawkeye, to delightful results. She had amazing chemistry with Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop, and was able to mourn Natasha's death through her conflict with Clint Barton.

Next up Pugh's Yelena will be back on the big screen as part of the cast of Thunderbolts. The hype for that crossover movie is high, as it will feature a number of antagonists and antiheroes from the MCU timeline. Yelena will reunite with David Harbour's Red Guardian, as well as Black Widow's villain Taskmaster, while also being introduced to Bucky Barnes, Ant-Man 2's Ghost, and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's U.S. Agent. And while Saoirse Ronan definitely has the talent to pull off the role, it's hard to imagine anyone but Pugh in the role at this point.

If this report is to be believed, we probably shouldn't hold our breaths to see Ronan in the MCU anytime soon. But fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have seen the shared universe manage to book plenty of other acclaimed talents over the years, so who knows?

Thunderbolts is currently expected to arrive in theaters on July 25th, 2025. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.