Following Charlie Cox’s Daredevil Return, Another Marvel Netflix Star Would ‘Love Another Chance’ At Their Role

The Marvel Netflix era ended years ago, but aspects of that period of television history have been incorporated into Marvel Studios productions over the last year. Charlie Cox first cameoed as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, then suited back up as Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Vincent D’Onofrio reprised Daredevil’s nemesis Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. Kingpin, in Hawkeye. So far these are the only Marvel Netflix stars who’ve officially been brought back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe fold (both will return in Echo and Daredevil: Born Again), but Finn Jones, who played Iron Fist, would “love another chance” at tackling the role.

Along with leading the Iron Fist series, Finn Jones also appeared in The Defenders miniseries and an episode of Luke Cage. It’s not secret that Iron Fist wasn’t as beloved as the other Marvel Netflix shows, but while speaking with the Geekscape podcast, Jones talked about how he wants another shot at Danny Rand so he can deliver the version of the character that fans want to see. When he was asked if he’d be interested in another chance at Iron Fist, the actor responded:

Of course I would. I'd love another chance. I care about that character deeply. I care about Danny Rand deeply. I believe in that character, I believe there is a lot of work that can be done. There’s something about the underdog, you know? I love the underdog narrative. I love the ability to prove someone wrong. And I want to prove all those motherfuckers wrong. I know I have it in me, and I know I can give the Danny Rand performance that fans want and I know is possible.

Debuting on March 17, 2017, Iron Fist Season 1 was met with primary negative critical reception, with some of the common complaints including Finn Jones’ performance and the quality of the fight scenes. Iron Fist Season 2 followed on September 7, 2018 and was met with more mixed reception, but despite ending on a cliffhanger, Netflix cancelled the show the following October, with the other Marvel Netflix shows ultimately meeting the same fate (those can now be streamed with a Disney+ subscription). Four years later, Danny Rand still means a lot to Finn Jones, and if given the opportunity, he’d show those who didn’t like his previous Iron Fist outings that he can bring to life a version of the character who better resembles his comic book counterpart.

At this point, not only is there no indication that Finn Jones is under consideration to be brought back as Danny Rand, we don’t know if any version of Danny will appear in the MCU. However, if Jones did return to the role, the actor also mentioned he’d not only like to see Danny Rand and Mike Colter’s Luke Cage re-team in a Heroes for Hire series, but also for Jessica Henwick to come back as Colleen Wing. When we left off with Colleen in the Iron Fist Season 2 finale, she now held the power of the Iron Fist, and Jones suggested that she could resurface with those same abilities in a Shang-Chi sequel. Funny enough, Henwick isn’t necessarily on board something like that.

Rest assured that if Marvel Studios announces that Iron Fist will appear in one of the upcoming Marvel movies or upcoming Marvel TV shows, whether he’s played by Finn Jones or another actor, we’ll let you know. Keep in mind, though, that these days in the comics, Lin Lie is serving as the main Iron Fist, so it’s possible he may be used in the MCU instead of Danny Rand, although rather than leave him out altogether, you could still loop him in as Lie’s mentor.