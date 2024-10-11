32 Great MCU Food Scenes

When you think of the Marvel movies in order , what probably comes to mind immediately are the eclectic characters, major action sequences and iconic lines among other things. You may not consider, however, food when thinking about the allure of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Yes, the franchise offers comic book-esque thrills, but there are also some excellent scenes that effectively involve fine cuisine. So, without further ado, let’s discuss some of those.

Tony Stark Eating Cheeseburgers (Iron Man)

One of the earliest instances of food being prominently featured in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in 2008’s Iron Man, specifically after Tony Stark returns home following his escape from the Ten Rings’ clutches. While asking to call a press conference, Stark also says he wants “an American cheeseburger,” leading his limo driver to stop by Burger King for a few. It’s a funny bit but also adds to Stark’s characterization (and it’s paid off during a sweet scene in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame).

Tony Stark Eating New York Style Pizza (Iron Man)

In Iron Man, the villainous Obadiah Stane (a.k.a. Iron Monger) buys Tony Stark pizza from New York while delivering the news that the Stark Industries board has voted Tony out of his position. (That move is Stane’s idea but he doesn’t reveal it at the time). The large pie looks absolutely delicious, and I can understand why Stane won’t let Stark take the whole pizza after the latter refuses to reveal his latest project (the Iron Man suit) to him.

Bruce Banner Bribes A Security Guard And Grad Student With Pizza (The Incredible Hulk)

A significant portion of The Incredible Hulk takes place in New York, so it’s fitting that pizza played a role in the story. Bruce Banner, with help from friend and pizzeria owner Stanley, uses a couple of pies to bribe a Culver City grad student and a security guard while trying to find his research. Even though Banner doesn’t find what he is looking for, the pies certainly serve their purpose.

Tony Stark Eating Donuts At Randy’s Donuts (Iron Man 2)

Iron Man 2 may be a lower -ranked Marvel movie , but it does feature a number of memorable MCU moments. Among them is a scene that involves an armor-clad Tony Stark sitting in a donut at Randy’s Donuts while eating (you guessed it) donuts. The situation is on-brand for Stark but also represents his reckless attitude amid his palladium poisoning.

Thor Chows Down At A Diner (Thor)

The God of Thunder’s first solo film sees him visiting a diner alongside Jane Foster and his other new allies from Earth. While there, Thor scarfs down plenty of food as well as coffee, before breaking the mug and asking for another. This may be played for laughs, but it perfectly sums up Odinson’s initially arrogant nature.

Colonel Phillips Enjoys A Steak (Captain America: The First Avenger)

Good food is hard to come by in the World War II-centric Captain America: The First Avenger, though Colonel Chester Phillips manages to enjoy a steak dinner, complete with potatoes and veggies. There’s a greater purpose to the meal, though, as Phillips uses it as a tool while interrogating HYDRA's Arnim Zola.

Phil Coulson Shops For Snacks At A Gas Station (A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Thor's Hammer)

The Marvel One-Shot A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Thor’s Hammer sees Phil Coulson skillfully thwart a robbery in a gas station while en route to New Mexico. If you enjoy food like me, though, what likely stands out the most is the fact that he’s only at the station to shop for snacks. And he ends up purchasing two sets of mini donuts, in case you were wondering.

Tony Stark And Bruce Banner Eat Blueberries (The Avengers)

You know you’re becoming friends when you start sharing snacks! In The Avengers, one of Tony Stark and Bruce Banner’s earliest “Science Bros.” scenes involves them eating blueberries while working alongside each other on the S.H.I.E.L.D. helicarrier. It truly marks the start of a beautiful friendship.

The Avengers Eat Shawarma (The Avengers)

Few scenes in the MCU are as iconic as The Avengers’ post-credit Shawarma scene, which was a last-minute addition . The moment happens after Earth’s Mightiest Heroes take down Loki and the Chitauri amid the Battle of New York, and it marks the first of many meals shared by the heroic cohorts.

Tony Stark And James “Rhodey” Rhodes Grab A Meal (Iron Man 3)

Iron Man 3 offers fans a quick glimpse of a lunch meet-up between best friends Tony Stark and James Rhodes. Rhodey’s fries and Tony’s veggies look delectable, but what truly makes the scene important is that it marks the first of several panic attacks for Stark.

Scott Lang’s Friend Kurt Enjoys Chinese Food (Ant-Man)

Before Ant-Man’s cool post-credits scenes, viewers are treated to a closing scene that sees Scott Lang meeting up with his buddies in San Francisco’s Chinatown. It’s there that Kurt chows down on good Chinese food, while Luis reveals to Scott that Avenger Sam Wilson has been asking about him. The food doesn't play a big role, but the restaurant and environmental ambiance are "sublime" as Luis would say.

Vision Tries To Cook (Captain America: Civil War)

The relationship between Wanda Maximoff and Vision really begins to blossom in Captain America: Civil War, and that’s especially evident during a scene that takes place in the Avengers Facility. It sees Vision trying to cook a meal for Maximoff and, while chatting over his lack of culinary skills, they discuss their superhuman powers. It’s a shame the meet-cute is cut short by the reveal that Vision is keeping Wanda from leaving the compound.

Peter And May Parker Have Thai Food (Spider-Man: Homecoming)

A meal is a good way for family members to bond, and that’s what Peter Parker and his (younger) Aunt May kind of do when they have dinner at a Thai restaurant in Spider-Man: Homecoming. The larb-centric scene not only further solidifies the love May has for her nephew but also the natural attraction that someone – like a friendly waiter – can feel towards her.

Hope Van Dyne Has A Fight In A Hotel Kitchen (Ant-Man And The Wasp)

Ant-Man and the Wasp features some truly creative sequences that take advantage of the titular protagonists’ shrinking abilities. Chief among them is a sequence that sees a small Hope van Dyne fending off thugs in a kitchen while avoiding being crushed like a tomato and chopped like a carrot.

Drax Eats Zarg Nuts In Front Of Peter Quill And Gamora (Avengers: Infinity War)

When discussing the funniest moments from Avengers: Infinity War , one has to mention the “invisible” scene. It sees Drax creeping on fellow Guardians of the Galaxy Peter Quill and Gamora while he’s eating Zarg Nuts. That’s funny enough on its own, but what makes the scene sing is Drax’s assertion that his movements are so slow that he’s invisible to the naked eye.

Natasha Romanoff Eats A Peanut Butter Sandwich That Scott Lang Grabs Later (Avengers: Endgame)

Peanut butter sandwiches usually represent joy and comfort, but the sight of Natasha Romanoff eating one while trying to maintain composure while meeting with the Avengers in Endgame is just tragic. It’s a representation of her grief, which is further expressed when she talks to Steve Rogers after the meeting. A glimmer of hope comes later, however, as Scott Lang – who is newly released from the Quantum Realm – arrives and takes a bite out of the sandwich.

Bruce Banner Eats A Lot Of Food At A Diner (Avengers: Endgame)

It’s rare that fans are able to witness a Hulk eat, but it’s even rarer that they see a Smart Hulk chow down. That’s exactly what happens in Avengers: Endgame, when Scott Lang, Natasha Romanoff and Steve Rogers meet up with Bruce Banner at a diner to recruit him for their time heist. It’s there that Banner scarfs down giant pancakes, sausage and a bowl of scrambled eggs.

Bruce Banner Shares Tacos With Scott Lang (Avengers: Endgame)

Scott Lang has plenty of good, super-powered friends, including resident Hulk Bruce Banner. That’s evidenced by the fact that after Scott’s taco is blown away – due to Nebula and Rocket Raccoon’s ship landing in front of the Avengers Facility – Banner shares two more tacos with Scott. If that doesn't represent friendship goals, then I don’t know what does.

Rocket Raccoon Teases Scott Lang While The Avengers Eat Together (Avengers: Endgame)

Aside from Infinity War, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have shared a meal in the Avengers movies. Endgame sees the crew eating while plotting their time heist and, while enjoying some tasty-looking Chinese food, Rocket humorously teases Lang for his ignorance when it comes to space travel. (And, if you look, you can also see Hulk eating a tub of ice cream.)

Wanda Maximoff Tries To Cook Dinner (WandaVision)

How does a witch cook dinner? Well, WandaVison shows that when it comes to Wanda Maximoff, cooking involves levitating pots, pans and a whole chicken. The sitcom-esque scene is funny but also exemplifies Wanda and her husband Vision’s attempts to adapt to domestic life while keeping their superhuman abilities under wraps.

Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes And Co. Have A Cookout (The Falcon And The Winter Soldier)

There’s a lot for viewers to digest in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ’s finale , but one of the sweetest moments sees Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes and co. digesting some good food. During the miniseries’ closing moments, a celebratory cookout is held in Louisiana, which includes succulent seafood, perfect pies and a cake brought by Bucky.

Loki Destroys Mobius’ Salad (Loki Season 1)

It’s never cool to mess up someone’s meal, and that’s what Loki does when he confronts TVA operative Mobius M. Mobius and tries to explain his theory of individuals using natural disasters to hide within points in time. Loki specifically does this by using salt, pepper and water to destroy the salad Mobius intends to have for lunch.

Shang-Chi Has Dinner With His Father (Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings)

Warm, family dinners are featured in several MCU productions, but that’s not the case in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The eponymous hero, his friend, Katy, and sister, Xu Xialing, break bread with the two siblings’ estranged father, Wenwu (a.k.a. the Mandarin) for the first time in years. The food looks good enough to eat, but it’s the tension you can cut through with a knife.

The Eternals Enjoy A Meal Together (Eternals)

After spending centuries on Earth apart, the members of the Eternals reunite in the lead-up to the Emergence. The group stops in Australia to find Sersi and Gilgamesh, who makes a scrumptious meal for his family. However, Gilgamesh’s homemade beer, which is made with corn kernels fermented in his own spit, doesn’t sound that great.

Clint Barton And His Kids Have Dinner At A Chinese Restaurant (Hawkeye)

Hawkeye sees Clint Barton making up for lost time with his family by hanging out with his kids in New York, where they see Rogers: The Musical (which spawned a real show) . A particularly warm moment sees the four Bartons eating at a Chinese restaurant and enjoying an impressive spread that’s enough to make one’s mouth water.

Yelena Belova Eats Macaroni And Cheese With Hot Sauce (Hawkeye)

If there’s any scene from Hawkeye that fans need to see, it’s the moment Kate Bishop and Yelena Belova meet. Belova breaks into Bishop’s apartment to discuss her mission to kill Clint Barton a.k.a. Hawkeye. For the meet-up, Yelena prepares macaroni and cheese and adds hot sauce to it. Few MCU feud scenes get better than this one (and it served as a “dream day” on set for actress Florence Pugh ).

Steven Grant Takes Over A Cupcake Delivery Van (Moon Knight)

While being chased through the Alps by cult leader Arthur Harrow’s forces on Moon Knight, Steven Grant commandeers a delivery van full of cupcakes. He doesn’t actually partake in the scrumptious-looking treats, but is able to use some to ward off his attackers.

America Chavez Eats Pizza Balls (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness)

Stephen Strange visits a few alternate universes with America Chavez during the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In one of them, Chavez snags some pizza balls without paying for them, drawing the ire of street vendor Pizza Poppa. What results is a gag that isn’t humorously tied up until the MoM post-credits scene .

Yusuf Khan Enjoys Food While Nakia Bahadir Asks For His Vote At Eid Celebration (Ms. Marvel)

Food, music and fun abound during the Eid al-Adha celebration depicted on Ms. Marvel. Kamala Khan’s father, Yusuf, indulges in the goodies and does so when his daughter’s best friend, Nakia Bahadir, approaches him for his support in her campaign for board member of their mosque. The food looks great, but Nakia’s pitch really steals the scene, to be honest.

Loki And Mobius Eat Key Lime Pie (Loki Season 2)

The Time Variance Authority offers up some great-looking food as evidenced by the exquisite key lime pie that’s available in the cafeteria. Loki and Mobius enjoy it while discussing their plan to interrogate rogue operative Hunter X-05 (a.k.a. Brad Wolfe) as well as Mobius’ stolen life. Hearty desserts are definitely needed when discussing such heavy subject matter.

Mobius And Hunter X-05 Eat At McDonald’s (Loki Season 2)

Not many people can withstand the appeal of a meal from McDonald’s, and that includes some MCU characters, apparently. Loki, Mobius M. Mobius and Hunter X-05 (or Brad Wolfe) seek out Sylvie Laufeydottir in a branched timeline in 1982 Oklahoma. It’s there that Sylvie works at a Mickey D’s and, while Loki confronts Laufeydottir, Mobius orders a burger, fries and a milkshake for Brad. The sight of the meal is enough to make one hungry.

Agatha Harkness Eats A Corn Dog (Agatha All Along)

After being rescued from Wanda Maximoff’s spell by “Teen” on Agatha All Along, Agatha Harkness seeks to form a coven so that she can walk the Witches’ Road and reclaim her powers. It’s while Harkness and Teen are at the mall scoping out potential member Alice Wu-Gulliver that Agatha munchs on a corn dog. Who knew gathering witches could make a person so hungry?