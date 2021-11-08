Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Is Officially Filming, See How James Gunn Celebrated

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an absolutely massive place, but there are a few franchises that have managed to stand out as fan favorites. Chief among them is James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy, which has a unique balance of comedy and drama. Guardians 3 is officially filming, see how Gunn celebrated this occasion.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been a long time coming, as it was originally going to be one of the first installments in Phase Four. But James Gunns’ temporary firing and pivot to DC for The Suicide Squad resulted in the project being pushed back a number of years. The cast and crew have finally assembled on set, check out the motley crew’s reunion below:

It’s been a strange & long & at times challenging journey to get here, but the obstacles along the way have only made this moment more blissful. Back on set with my Guardians family for the first day of shooting #gotgvol3 pic.twitter.com/DrF8ZV8bvzNovember 8, 2021 See more

And just like that, the Guardians of the Galaxy are back together. While they will first appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, all eyes are on what James Gunn’s upcoming threequel will contain. After all, it’s expected to wrap up the current story as we know it.

The above image comes to us from James Gunn’s personal Twitter page. He’s super generous on social media , often using it to directly communicate with fans about his two comic book movie properties. That’s especially true for Guardians of the Galaxy, because it's a franchise that means so much to the fans out there.

The starring cast of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise can be seen assembled in the sweet group shot shared by James Gunn. In addition to favorites like Dave Bautista , Karen Gillan, and Zoe Saldana, newcomer Will Poulter also got in on the fun . Fans can’t wait to see how he’s going to bring Adam Warlock to life in the mysterious blockbuster-- and he’s already gotten pretty ripped for the occasion.

The story and contents of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are currently being kept under wraps, so it’s unclear what James Gunn has up his sleeve for the highly anticipated threequel. But Gunn has been putting a ton of work into the upcoming project, which could end up being his final installment in the MCU. And given the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, there’s a lot to unpack

The Guardians were hit hard by Thanos’ assault on the galaxy. Gamora was killed so he could procure the Soul Stone, while Star-Lord, Mantis, Drax, and Groot all turned to dust. Nebula and Rocket were the only ones left alive during the five-year time jump, becoming Avengers in the process. And smart money says finding the 2014 Gamora is going to be a major plot point in the upcoming blockbuster.

Aside from Guardians 3, there’s some other exciting content coming from James Gunn’s mind and that same cosmic group of heroes. Fans are excited for the mysterious Guardians Holiday Special, and there’s also going to be some animated shorts starring Baby Groot.