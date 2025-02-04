The Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer Reveals The Full Team, H.E.R.B.I.E., And A Glimpse Of Galactus

Without intending the obvious pun involved in the following statement, I continue to marvel at the 2025 movie schedule . There are quite a few familiar projects getting fresh new entries, or in the case of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, a well deserved reboot that brings us the “First Family of Superheroes” in a retro-futuristic light that’s very Disneyana adjacent.

July’s upcoming Marvel movie has quite a cast to back up that visual flair, and now with the public’s first proper look at director Matt Shakman’s cinematic offering clear looks at the entire titular team... plus H.E.R.B.I.E. the robot. I can now say this with a little more authority, as Marvel Studios has now debuted this Fantastic Four footage to audiences far and wide.

That’s important to remember, as both San Diego Comic-Con and D23’s 2024 showcases had presentations that boasted first looks at Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and the rest of the leads in the First Steps cast . But this is the first time the general public has been treated to footage... and it didn't disappoint. We even got to see the titular team before and after they became superheroes.

So how much did Marvel’s footage map up with our The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer moment wishes ? Well, if you were betting a Disney+ subscription on when we’d get a trailer, you might be able to collect your winnings pertaining to that predicted drop date. In terms of the content of this trailer, it's fairly limited but still very exciting. We got to see a quick glimpse of each member of the team using their abilities, as well as their retro futuristic world. But while we saw Galactus' shadow he, as well as Julia Garner's Silver Surfer, were noticeably missing from this first teaser.

For all that we’ve seen in this resurgence of The Fantastic Four, there are still some things that remain a mystery. As previously mentioned, Galactus and Silver Surfer haven't taken center stage yet. And while we got to fall in love with H.E.R.B.I.E. immediately, fans are left wondering about Natasha Lyonne's mystery role in the Marvel flick.

In the anticipation of Fantastic Four: First Steps’ teaser debut, a short but sweet video of children in the ‘60s gathering around a television display was used. Invoking the era of the American/Soviet Space Race, that time was when Walt Disney’s optimistic futurism made its mark on pop culture.

That attitude even carried through to the new teaser poster for First Steps! As you can see below, this artwork is evocative of the retro feel, and I hope Disney is ready to make collectable buttons that look like this:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios/Marvel Studios)

We still feel echoes of that giddiness for Tomorrow every now and then, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps seems to be positively drenched in that aesthetic. July 25th seems like it’s both much closer and longer away than ever, but hopefully we'll be treated to more footage soon. After all, fans want to see the team in action/battle sooner rather than later. And of course, the biggest question is how the retro team will somehow make it into the main MCU timeline for crossover events like Avengers: Doomsday. Fingers crossed we get more answers soon.