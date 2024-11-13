‘I Wanted To Be A Bit Funner’: Jude Law Shares Ideas For Captain Marvel Character That Got Scrapped

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, thanks to projects in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order, and know that they've had varying levels of success. Captain Marvel brought Brie Larson's title hero into the shared universe, as well as Kree characters like Jude Law's Yon-Rogg. And Law shared ideas for his MCU character that ultimately got scrapped, specifically the hope to make him funny.

Comedy has been a consistently part of most MCU projects, leading to a ton of funny Marvel lines on the small and silver screens. When recently asked about GQ if he'd return for an upcoming Marvel movie, Law got honest about his time in the shared universe, offering:

Would I do another one? Probably not. It was all right. [My character] was a bit dry. I wanted to be a bit funnier. I was hoping to be a bit more of a sort of moustache-twirling villain, and I think I kept coming up with ideas that were not going in this film. And so I just sort of did what I was told.

There you have it. Ultimately Yon-Rogg as not a character that provided a ton of humor in Captain Marvel, despite what Jude Law fought for. And it seems like his inability to shape the character is a big reason why he's not keen to return for another appearance.

Of course, it's key to note that he's already reprise his role since debuting in Captain Marvel. Specifically, he voiced Yon-Rogg for an episode of the animated multiverse series What If...?. But it sounds like convincing him to film another live-action role might be an uphill battle.

In addition to wanting more comedy, Jude Law also complained about his character's arc in the original Captain Marvel movie. He served as both mentor and antagonist to Brie Larson's title character, and was last seen being blasted into space to warn the Supreme Intelligence of Carol's arrival.

It's still unclear what exactly happened in the time between Captain Marvel's ending and her eventually appearance in Avengers: Endgame. And as such, many fans would like those years addressed in a movie or TV project. This could be the perfect chance to bring back actors like Jude Law and Annette Bening, who have been largely missing from the MCU since the 2019 blockbuster.

Of course, the box offie bomb of The Marvels might give marvel Studios reason to pause before green lighting this type of project. So the odds are seemingly stacked against Jude Law returning as Yong-Rogg in live-action.

The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. For now, check the 2025 move release date.