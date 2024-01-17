What If...? Season 3: What We Know About The Next Installment Of The Marvel Series

What If…? Season 3 is happening – and this is what we know about it.

It feels like just yesterday we were watching the latest episodes of What If…? Season 2 and learning about all the scenarios and stories that the Watcher sees as he looks over the universe. We waited so long for Season 2, and when it finally came, it felt like the best Christmas present ever.

Thankfully, we can add What If … ? Season 3 to our upcoming MCU projects list because it's already confirmed. There's already a first look. But, who is going to be in Season 3? And what could it be about? Here is what we know so far.

As of January 2024, there is no set release date for What If…? Season 3.

The second season was a part of the 2023 TV premiere schedule, but since we already have a first look for Season 3, a 2024 premiere date might not be that crazy.

The director of the series, Bryan Andrews, talked about Season 3 of What If…? on the ComicBook's Phase Zero podcast in January 2024 and said that the third season could come out later this year, but things get "moved" around and it's hard to have an exact date of when it'll drop:

They move stuff around. Every time I thought it was like, 'Oh, it's going to be this!' It's like, 'It's going to move a little bit!' So, even I would hate to say something and have people's hopes come up and then have them be dashed because the beast of production and when things move around…I thought that it could come out at the end of the year in 2024 possibly, but that would be tight.

We can be cautiously optimistic about a 2024 TV premiere but don't get your hopes up.

We’re Not Sure Who Will Come Back, But We Know The Winter Soldier, Red Guardian, And More Will Return

The thing with What If…? is that we never really know who is going to be in what episode or who is going to star in each story. That's the great thing about an anthology series – different stories mean different characters from all over the MCU.

However, we do know that Bucky Barnes (played by Sebastian Stan in the MCU) and a young Red Guardian (played by Dave Harbour in the MCU) appear in the special first look that came out on YouTube for Season 3, and so does Dr. Bill Foster (Laurence Fishburne).

Whether or not the actors will return to voice the characters remains unknown, but we know at least those characters will be in Season 3. It would also be pretty surprising not to see Captain Carter, as she's sort of become the face of the series, but nothing is confirmed. All we can do is wait.

America Ferrera Also Voices Ranger Morales In Season 3

However, we do have one piece of casting info for What If…? Season 3. According to that same podcast from Phase Zero, the creative team behind the show confirmed that America Ferrera will join the MCU as the voice of Ranger Morales.

Ferrera has been in Hollywood for some time, gaining fame for her starring role in Ugly Betty (one of the best shows to binge watch on Netflix ) and appearing in films like The Dry Land, End of Watch, and How to Train Your Dragon franchise. She also held a significant role in the Barbie cast .

Check Out The First Look For What If…? Season 3, Featuring The Red Guardian and The Winter Soldier

If you're curious about What If…? Season 3, be sure to check out the first look above, showing the Winter Soldier and a young Red Guardian getting into some trouble while out on the road – just an example of the action we are most likely getting ourselves into in the third installment.

Season 3 Of What If…? Will Dive Deeper Into The Watcher’s Story

Aside from a few moments, the viewers of What If…? really haven't been able to dive super deep into the story of the Watcher, but now, in Season 3, we'll learn far more.

Brad Winderbaum, the head of streaming, television, and animation at Marvel Studios, spoke with The Direct in July 2022 and said that the third season is going to dig deeper into the story of the Watcher and how the viewers will get to explore "his humanity" in the third installment:

The fact that we have What If…? going into a third season, it means that we can go a little bit deeper with these characters, especially the Watcher. It's a Multiverse story, they're standalone stories, but there is a serialized aspect to it because there's this narrator who…he loves the subjects of these stories, he's the ultimate fanboy. He's watching, like we all watch, and he loves these characters like we do. So we can dig in a little deeper into what makes him tick in the second season, and then into the third season, we kind of get to know his humanity a lot more.

I mean, sign me up. I want to know everything about this strange character.

What If…? Season 3 Will Only Get “Wackier” With Its Plotlines

The stories in What If…? are some of the most creative ideas I've seen. One of them was so popular it's getting another animated show – the upcoming Marvel Zombies . And now, we know that Season 3 is about to get even "wackier," according to Bryan Andrews in an interview with Deadline in August 2022:

We take it up a notch in season two and then in season three we just go even wackier. In season two, we have different characters that we haven't really got a chance to play with before and we see how they'll integrate with some of the favorites that come back. There's lots of really cool stuff, and I can't wait for people to see it.

Some of these storylines have, indeed, been crazy to watch, so I am so down.

The X-Men Characters Are "Off The Table" Until They Make Their Live-Action MCU Debut

Something significant that has been an ongoing process in the MCU is the arrival of the X-Men characters, which 20th Century Studios have long held but, since the merger with Disney , will eventually make their debut in the MCU – most likely with the upcoming Deadpool 3 , since Hugh Jackman's Wolverine will appear.

However, the usage of X-Men characters in What If…? storylines is "off the table" until they appear in the MCU, according to an interview with the creators of the show with ComicBook in January 2024, where Bryan Andrews said that there were still "limitations:"

They were pretty much off the table. They're like, 'We got to do it first in live action and then you get to do it.' And we're like, 'Ah, man!' We would've loved to have played with all kinds of toys. But there's limitations.

I feel that any storyline involving the mutants will be great, so whenever they appear in the MCU, I know I'll be excited to see them in What If…?.

A.C Bradley Will Not Be Returning For Season 3

The last thing we know is that A.C. Bradley will not return for Season 3. Bradley was a head writer and executive producer on the series, but confirmed that the first look episode would be her last in a post on Twitter in December 2023:

Last #WhatIf tweet! This ep is my absolute FAVORITE and marks my final What If script. 🥲 After season two, I made the decision to move on from Marvel. It's been a fun ride, but it's time for new adventures and mediums. All my love to the cast, crew, & fans!

Bradley wrote nine episodes for the series, including one of the most critically acclaimed, "What If…Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?" She will be missed.

What If…? Season 3 feels so close and yet so far. I know I'll be counting down the days until it arrives. I can't wait.