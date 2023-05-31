I'm Starting To View The Marvel Movies As An Extension Of The TV Shows Instead Of The Other Way Around

Is it just me, or are the Marvel TV shows much more interesting than the Marvel movies when it comes to the MCU these days? Honestly, I don’t know if this is reverse engineering or what, but the movies now seem like an extension of the TV shows, rather than the other way around.

Maybe it was always intended to be this way. It’s hard to say. When WandaVision (which I loved in the beginning, but thought fell off toward the end) first made a splash on Disney+, I initially thought the MCU shows would compliment the movies, but now, I kind of feel like it’s the other way around. I’ll explain what I mean.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

WandaVision, Loki, And Ms. Marvel

WandaVision was the start of the MCU TV shows (it was initially supposed to be The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), and back then, I had no idea how much it would filter into Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But, honestly, if you didn’t see the first series, then you probably would have been quite lost wondering why Scarlet Witch was all of a sudden the “bad guy” in Multiverse of Madness.

Or, what about Loki? Jonathan Majors (who may or may not soon be ousted from the MCU) made his first appearance there as He Who Remains, and would eventually go on to be Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. And yeah, you didn’t have to see Loki to understand Kang the Conqueror's character, but I also feel like you definitely would have been missing something if you hadn’t seen Loki first.

Here’s the thing. I don’t necessarily think the reverse is true. I honestly thought I could have skipped Dr. Strange 2, and not really have missed all that much. Sure, I guess we’ll know the ramifications of Dr. Strange now having a bad-looking third eyeball, but honestly, I don’t think I really care all that much. That said, I feel like WandaVision was essential viewing when it came to expanding the MCU. The same goes for Loki. The TVA is not only likely an important set-up, but also adds layers to the universe that I don’t think any of the films have yet to capitalize on.

The same could probably also be said for Ms. Marvel, which I also liked quite a bit. The Marvels stars TWO characters from Disney+ shows, those being Teyonah Parris' adult version of Monica Rambeau from WandaVision, and Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel from her eponymous show. Oh, did you not see Ms. Marvel? Well, that sucks for you, since she’s one of the main characters in The Marvels. Sure, she’ll probably be reintroduced in that film, but if it’s handled as sloppily as Wanda’s heel turn was handled in Multiverse of Madness, then it’s probably not inaccurate to think that the higher ups just assume you’ve been following along with Disney+ when it comes to the MCU.

(Image credit: Disney+)

I Feel Like The Shows Expand The MCU Way More Than The Movies Ever Did

I think it’s safe to say that I’ll never go see a MCU movie ever again when it comes out in the theaters. Yes, a part of this is because I got off the Marvel hype train a long time ago, but another reason is because I don’t feel a need to rush out to see any of these movies when I can just wait for them to come out on Disney+.

This is one thing that I don’t think the higher-ups at Disney anticipated. The shows were supposed to make you hyped for the movies, which were the feature presentations, but honestly, I’d much rather watch a series like She-Hulk, than Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (even though I heard pretty good things about it), and that’s because I just feel like the shows have done a much better job of expanding the MCU than the movies are currently doing.

A lot of this may stem from the fact that I wasn’t a huge fan of the cinematic side of Phase 4, but I think more of it is that I think the TV shows are doing a better job of making the MCU feel much larger. I didn’t love Moon Knight, but it introduced a new concept in Egyptian gods being at war with each other. The aforementioned She-Hulk showed the legal ramifications of super-powered beings, and Werewolf by Night brought horror to the MCU. I find these smaller, but longer, stories much more engaging than say, Quantumania, or Thor: Love and Thunder, which felt like they both fell flat on their faces.

Honestly, the last MCU film I saw in theaters was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and that was only because I wanted to financially support the filmmakers and actors who were involved with that film. I definitely could have just waited for it, since I don’t feel like it really moved the needle all that much within the MCU, which is why I’m much more interested in the TV shows now than the movies, as I feel the TV shows do move the needle. A lot.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

What If...? Season 2, Secret Invasion, Daredevil: Born Again, And Beyond

Do you want to know what’s interesting? When I look at the slate for Phase 5 of the MCU, literally none of the movies interest me, while almost all of the TV shows make me want to watch them. Of the films slated for Phase 5, we have The Marvels, Captain America: New World Order, Thunderbolts, and Blade (IF that’s even still in Phase 5). Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 got it started.

I just watched Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Disney+, and boy was I glad that I didn’t pay money for that, and I will wait for Guardians 3 as well. But, for the TV series, we’re supposed to be getting What If…? Season 2, Secret Invasion, Loki Season 2, Echo, Ironheart, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and Daredevil: Born Again, in Phase 5, and I am going to watch the hell out of all of those shows.

Interestingly, most of them seem like they are MAJOR in the MCU plot department. If the first season of What If…? is any indication, then Season 2 should also be pretty important, as many characters, and even some storylines, found their way into Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Secret Invasion is probably going to have huge implications on The Marvels, and Daredevil: Born Again will likely walk so that Blade can run when it comes to the gritty street level side of Marvel (which I wish Moon Knight had introduced, but oh well).

All of these shows, and whatever should come after, feel like the true path of the MCU now, while the movies feel like an extension of them. At least, that’s what I think.

But, what do YOU think? Do you also find that the MCU feels more like it’s following the shows rather than the movies? For more news on all things Marvel, make sure to swing by here often.