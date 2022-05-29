5 Reasons Why I Think I'm Getting Off The Marvel Hype Train At The Next Stop

"I LOVE the MCU and all of the Marvel movies!" At least, that's something I would have said seven years ago. Actually, make that seven months ago, as that's about when I proclaimed that Eternals was my new favorite Marvel movie. But now, a few months later, and I merely just like the MCU, which genuinely hurts me to admit. I mean, I once wrote an article about how I thought the first Avengers movie is better than anything Star Wars has ever done. And while I still think that's true, I won't say it boldly anymore with my chest sticking out like I would have back then. In fact, now that I think about it, I might not even like the MCU anymore.

Let me explain. The MCU began back in 2008 with the original Iron Man. That's when we got the post-credit scene with Nick Fury, and things have never been the same since. That was Phase 1, and now, we're all the way in Phase 4 for Marvel movies. Not only that, but we also now have the Marvel TV shows on Disney+.

In that way, we've gone from like, two or three Marvel movies a year, to about four Marvel movies a year, and around five TV shows. That's a lot of Marvel! Maybe too much Marvel. But that's not the only reason why I think I'm finally getting "superhero fatigue" as it's sometimes known. I actually have five other reasons why I think I'm getting off the Marvel hype train at the next stop.

There Is Currently No Big Bad Or Endgame Situation That I’m Looking Forward To (Yet Anyway)

Let me tell you something. I've been reading comics pretty much my entire life. And when I saw The Avengers in theaters and waited for the mid-credit scene, I actually couldn't believe my eyes when I saw that big purple lug half turn his face toward the camera and smile. I just blinked with wide eyes, and the person in front of me had to snap me out of my excitement when he punched his friend in the arm and whisper-shouted, "That's Thanos!"

Everything leading up to Avengers: Infinity War had me obsessing over the MCU. In fact, the lead-up to Infinity War was handled so well, that pretty much the entire world was in the MCU's vice grip. There's a reason why Avengers: Endgame once topped Avatar as the highest grossing movie of all time.

But, who's our CURRENT big bad? What's our CURRENT Endgame situation? Is it awful person Kang the Conqueror? I mean, maybe, but we haven't seen him since Loki, which feels like forever ago. Dr. Doom? I mean, anything is possible, but that's just speculation. The Celestials? Also possible, but who knows? There hasn't been any official confirmation or denial.

That's a HUGE problem for me, since I've now been trained to follow an overarching big bad narrative thread throughout the MCU, and I haven't gotten one yet in Phase 4 that I know of. So, I'm kind of struggling to keep interest, and the MCU hasn't done a great job maintaining said interest so far since Endgame ended.

My Enthusiasm For The Marvel TV Shows Is Flagging

Honestly, I think Moon Knight might have broken me. I mean, yes, there were some things I loved about Moon Knight, but also things I really disliked about it. And Moon Knight is my favorite Marvel character, so they kind of extinguished my enthusiasm when they didn't get his character exactly right for me.

But, I think it's more than just Moon Knight. When WandaVision first debuted last year, I was all in. In fact, the first four episodes of WandaVision were so good that I thought it was the best thing I had seen up to that point from the MCU. But then, the ending didn't really do it for me, and I've genuinely been less and less intrigued with every new TV project. I'll definitely watch She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel when they arrive, but after Moon Knight, I have zero enthusiasm for them, which is a shame, because I really like both of their characters in the comics.

Same Goes For The Current And Upcoming Movies

This is what really baffles me, since as I mentioned in the intro, I really loved Eternals. Now, I know I'm in the minority in that regard, but Eternals felt different, and I think different is what I want when it comes to the MCU these days. "The same" has, quite frankly, run its course for me.

But, I really couldn't stand Black Widow. I'm sorry, but it wasn't good. I liked most of Shang-Chi, but not all of it, and even though I thought Spider-Man: No Way Home should have been nominated for Best Picture, that's more because the general audience and critics loved it. Not so much because I loved it. I merely liked it.

Still and all, I think the latest Dr. Strange is what led me to write this article, because I was not into it at all, and I LOVE Sam Raimi. That said, even with the film being as Raimi as hell, I just didn't care for all the MCU stuff around all the Raimi zaniness. Seriously, if you want to see a great multiverse movie, just see Everything Everywhere All at Once. It's a better multiverse movie by like a mile.

So, I'll definitely see Thor: Love and Thunder, but I think that might be my last stop on the Marvel hype train. Especially since I'm tired of the constant FOMO attached to every single one of these films. Speaking of which…

I’m Tired Of Staying Off the Internet Whenever Something New Comes Out To Avoid Spoilers

Oh, my God. This might be my number one reason why I think I'm done with the MCU, because I am sick and tired of staying off the internet every time a new Marvel movie or TV show comes out. I mean, seriously, can this be any more annoying?

We've all been through this together, and most people are kind enough to not drop any spoilers on Twitter or Facebook for at least the first couple of weeks. But freaking YouTube, man. Every single time, I'll click on YouTube when a new Marvel movie comes out, and there will be a thumbnail at the top of my page of "Tobey Maguire Spider-Man meeting Alfred Molina Doc Ock," or, "Black Bolt and Mr. Fantastic death scenes in Dr. Strange," which were two clips I saw pop up on YouTube THE DAY OF the releases of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and I definitely wasn't looking for them.

But, some jerk posted them, and both of those reveals were ruined for me. And I'm just tired of feeling like I have to see these movies OPENING NIGHT or risk having the big reveals spoiled for me since some stupid computer algorithm bumps up spoilers to the top of the page.

So, I'm just done being excited, and I'm going to legit read the Wikipedia plot synopsis for Thor: Love and Thunder when it comes out so I don't have to worry about spoilers. I'm too old for that nonsense.

Honestly, After Over A Decade Of Constant Hype, I Think I’m Just Marveled Out

Lastly, I think I'm just Marveled out. Just like any long-lasting relationship, the honeymoon period is over, and in its stead is a sort of patient ennui. Now, I'm not saying that my own marriage is boring or dissatisfying, but it's definitely not the writing poetry or make-out sessions that our relationship once was back in college.

That said, outside of my relationship with my wife, the longest relationship I've probably ever been in that generated true love from me was my love affair for the MCU (sad, I know, but true). That love lasted for over a decade, which is no small feat! But, that love is now over, and outside of the MCU introducing Galactus with the same love and attention that they brought to Thanos, I think I just want to be friends with the MCU from now on. Oh, well. We'll always have Panther (Black Panther, that is).

So, those are my reasons. But, what do you think? Are you still a mega fan of the MCU?