'Tony Opened My Eyes Wider': How Iron Man's Legacy Was Brought Up By RDJ At A Preview For Disneyland's Cool New Marvel-Themed Rides

Robert Downey Jr. is preparing to make his triumphant return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the role of Doctor Doom, a character he’ll play in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. Of course, the beloved actor will always be well known for his winning performance as Tony Stark a.k.a. Iron Man in the massive franchise. Just this weekend, Downey actually referenced the fictional hero’s legacy in a sweet way while hoping to promote some fresh attractions headed to Disneyland.

This year’s South by Southwest (or SXSW) is currently in effect, and the Austin, Texas-based event has welcomed a slew of stars thus far. During a panel, RDJ made a special appearance alongside Disney Entertainment co-chairman Alan Bergman and Disney Experiences chairman Josh D’Amaro. While discussing technology for theme park attractions, the Oscar winner (via THR) explained how Tony Stark’s scientific prowess continues to impact his own life:

It’s been 17 years of being associated with an iconic superhero, but it is the message he represents that I am grateful for. Tony opened my eyes wider to the power technology has to impact the world for good, and that is something I will carry with me for the rest of my days.

When it comes to the MCU, Tony Stark firmly represents the world of technology and how it can be used in positive – and sometimes negative – ways. Stark is always someone who looks ahead, and that tendency helps shape the world around him. As he mentions to Pepper Potts in the original Iron Man movie (which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription), he’s called many things and “nostalgic” isn’t one of them. That forward-facing ideal is commendable, and I can understand why RDJ appreciates it so much.

Honestly, it is still hard to believe that it’s been nearly two decades since Robert Downey Jr. first appeared as the droll and driven Tony Stark. The star, along with a host of writers, directors and producers – helped give Stark a multi-faceted journey that saw him do battle with demons (both internal and external). Back in 2024, Downey reflected on playing Iron Man for so long, saying it’s great to be linked to such a character but joking that the novelty wore off a bit as time went on.

The acclaimed actor will certainly be taking on a new sort of challenge when he steps into the metal shoes of Victor Von Doom. However, it would seem that he’s already all in on the part and is going to great lengths to prepare. Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars directors Joe and Anthony Russo revealed that the star has even been helping to craft Doom’s backstory and more for the upcoming Marvel movies.

But rest assured, fellow fans, as Robert Downey Jr. has totally forsaken Tony Stark. In fact, he’s actually reprising the role for Stark Flight Lab — a new attraction that’s set to open at Disneyland’s Avengers Campus. Also being added to the park is Avengers: Infinity Defense, a new dark ride that’s been described as a multi-world journey. It goes without saying that superhero and theme parks fanatics won’t be left wanting when it comes to Marvel offerings.

I can’t help but smile over the fact that RDJ still feels a closeness to Tony Stark and hope that he does indeed “carry” the character’s appreciation of tech with him for years to come. The actor will make his big-screen debut as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, which opens in theaters on May 1, 2026. In the meantime, track Stark’s journey by streaming the various Marvel movies in order on Disney+.