Crafting Doctor Doom For The Next Avengers Movies Has Been ‘Very Intense’, But The Russo Brothers Tease Has Me So Excited
Bring on the Doom.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly growing, thanks to projects hitting theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. As always, moviegoers are looking to the upcoming Marvel movies, especially The Russo Brothers' pair of Avengers movies that are coming down the line. And those directors' latest comments about the "intense" work Robert Downey Jr. is doing while crafting his new character Doctor Doom definitely has me hyped.
What we know about Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars is super limited, but news that RDJ was returning to the MCU has helped buoy excitement. In a clip from ET's Instagram about their new movie Electric State (which will be available for those with a Netflix subscription), Joe Russo spoke about how much the Oscar-winning actor is already working, offering:
Honestly, this sounds awesome. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know how much Robert Downey Jr. committed to his tenure as Iron Man. And while Tony Stark's death in Endgame completed that story, he's back and getting the chance to flex his villainous muscles for Doctor Doom. In the same interview, Anthony Russo echoed his brother and collaborator's sentiments, offering:
The MCU has faced some struggles in the years since Avengers: Endgame hit theaters and wrapped up the Infinity Saga. A number of projects failed to resonate with audiences and/or make money. Just look at how much The Marvels bombed at the box office. It's a great time for Robert Downey Jr.'s return, and Joe Russo shared more about his process by offering:
Honestly, it sounds like RDJ is going to be back in the MCU with a vengeance for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. Only time will tell how this backstory work translates for the screen, but smart money says it's going to be very different than his take on Tony Stark.
The fandom is definitely hyped for the next two Avengers movies, and there are countless rumors and theories swirling online about what might go down in that pair of Russo Brothers blockbusters. We'll just have to try and be patient and hope for some concrete information comes. Despite this wait, fans have already been treated to Captain America: Brave New World as part of the 2025 movie release dates.
