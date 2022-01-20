Is Black Panther’s Michael B. Jordan Interested In Returning As Killmonger? Here’s The Latest
By Corey Chichizola published
Black Panther fans want to see Michael B. Jordan's villain back on the big screen.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a number of highly anticipated movies coming down the line, including Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Not much is known about the upcoming sequel, but fans can’t wait to see the stellar cast back on the big screen. But would Michael B. Jordan be interested in returning as Killmonger? Here’s the latest.
Michael B. Jordan played the primary villain of the original Black Panther movie, and his performance was universally acclaimed. Many fans regard him as one of the best MCU villains of all time, and were thrilled to see him return via the animated series What If…? And despite his death in Coogler’s first movie, he’s often asked about returning to Killmonger. This happened again recently, with the Creed icon saying:
How delightfully cryptic. While being careful not to actually confirm anything, it seems like Michael B. Jordan isn’t totally against playing Killmonger again. Although his very clear on screen death might put a roadblock in the way of his return to the Black Panther franchise. We’ll just have to see.
Michael B. Jordan’s comments come from a chat with MTV UK about his recent release Journals for Jordan, directed by Denzel Washington. Eventually the conversation turned to his time as Killmonger in the MCU, as they’re wont to do. Because who doesn’t want to see the Black Panther antagonist back on the big screen in the future?
As previously mentioned, it might be logistically challenging to get Killmonger back in the MCU in the flesh. After his final battle with Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, Michael B. Jordan’s character chose to die rather than being imprisoned for his crimes. It’s hard to imagine him surviving his wounds, but perhaps he could return to the MCU through some time traveling or multiversal twists.
Marvel fans out there were excited that Killmonger was the star of his own episode of What If…? on Disney+, with Michael. B Jordan voicing the role. But Killmonger’s part in the series likely only increased fan calls to see the villain back on the big screen. We’ll just have to wait and see if the character is addressed during Ryan Coogler’s sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently expected to arrive in theaters on November 11th, but it’s faced a number of setbacks. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.