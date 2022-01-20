Is Black Panther’s Michael B. Jordan Interested In Returning As Killmonger? Here’s The Latest

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a number of highly anticipated movies coming down the line, including Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Not much is known about the upcoming sequel, but fans can’t wait to see the stellar cast back on the big screen. But would Michael B. Jordan be interested in returning as Killmonger ? Here’s the latest.

Michael B. Jordan played the primary villain of the original Black Panther movie, and his performance was universally acclaimed. Many fans regard him as one of the best MCU villains of all time, and were thrilled to see him return via the animated series What If…? And despite his death in Coogler’s first movie, he’s often asked about returning to Killmonger. This happened again recently, with the Creed icon saying:

I think it's a character and a world that I love so much, who knows? But as we all know Marvel has their plans and their things, who knows how things are going to shake out.

How delightfully cryptic. While being careful not to actually confirm anything, it seems like Michael B. Jordan isn’t totally against playing Killmonger again. Although his very clear on screen death might put a roadblock in the way of his return to the Black Panther franchise. We’ll just have to see.

Michael B. Jordan’s comments come from a chat with MTV UK about his recent release Journals for Jordan, directed by Denzel Washington. Eventually the conversation turned to his time as Killmonger in the MCU, as they’re wont to do. Because who doesn’t want to see the Black Panther antagonist back on the big screen in the future?

As previously mentioned, it might be logistically challenging to get Killmonger back in the MCU in the flesh. After his final battle with Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, Michael B. Jordan’s character chose to die rather than being imprisoned for his crimes. It’s hard to imagine him surviving his wounds, but perhaps he could return to the MCU through some time traveling or multiversal twists.

Marvel fans out there were excited that Killmonger was the star of his own episode of What If…? on Disney+, with Michael. B Jordan voicing the role. But Killmonger’s part in the series likely only increased fan calls to see the villain back on the big screen. We’ll just have to wait and see if the character is addressed during Ryan Coogler’s sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.